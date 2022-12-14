'Dixon’s a ton': Seniors lead Rochester past SHG

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s defense did its job in the first half to build a cushion to withstand a rally from Sacred Heart-Griffin to win a girls Central State Eight Conference basketball game 41-34 on Tuesday at the Rochester Athletic Complex.

The Rockets’ defense limited SHG to 4-for-24 shooting in the first half and led by 14 points — 22-8 — at the halftime break. Then Rochester survived the offensive spark from the Cyclones in the second half. SHG outscored Rochester 17-11 in the third to get within eight points.

“I thought (Rochester’s defense) was better in the first half,” Rochester coach J.R. Boudouris said. “(SHG coach Steve Klunick) made some nice adjustments in the second half that we’re going to have to take a look at on film; kind of got us out of our rotation a little bit."

Rochester’s 6-foot post player Emma Dixon led all scorers with 15 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Senior Kaylen Reed, who will play at Western Illinois University, had 11 points for the Rockets (10-1 overall, 6-0 CS8).

When opposing defenses focus on Reed, it allows Dixon more freedom from the high post where she can slip down to the rim or take a handoff at the elbow.

Related story: This sophomore guard has stepped up into a key role for Rochester girls basketball

“We did an OK job at times of finding her but when teams defend us man to man ... Emma’s our best weapon in terms of what we can get against a good defensive team who is focusing a lot of their attention on Kaylen,” Boudouris said. “She knows angles really well, she seals really well, she’s got good footwork and there were times I thought we did a nice job of getting it to her and then we got away from it.”

But Boudouris still wants his guards to look for the entry pass to Dixon more often and more quickly.

“There were a couple of times we skipped it and Emma had position and our first look wasn’t right at her and by the time we looked up, the defender had recovered,” Boudouris added.

SHG’s junior forward Maggie Fleischli led the Cyclones with eight points and 11 rebounds — including seven offensive boards. Half of SHG’s 30 rebounds were on the offensive end. There were plenty of opportunities as the Cyclones shot just 13 of 46 (28.3%).

But SHG didn’t have many clean looks at the basket, thanks to the Rochester defense. As soon as an SHG player would come off a screen and was ready to receive a pass, the Rockets’ defenders were typically on top of their assignments, allowing the Cyclones little room to operate — let alone get off an uncontested shot.

“They are a very good defensive team; no doubt about it,” Klunick said. “They stay in front, they are a good fundamental team and I bet you we missed six layups in the first half. That’s been a battle for us this year.”

SHG got within 33-28 when Caroline Lambert connected on a 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 28 seconds left in the game. On the Rockets’ next trip down the court, Ellie Gegen found Dixon with a near-perfect entry pass as Rochester pushed the lead back to seven points. SHG would not get closer than that.

“You can’t get down 12, 14 points and then decide you want to play the game,” Klunick said. “But the second half was phenomenal. We played good defense — really, we played good defense the whole game.”

One thing that will make future matchups against Rochester easier for SHG, Klunick joked, will be graduation.

“Dixon’s a ton,” Klunick said with a laugh. “I can’t wait until she graduates: her and Reed. And you can quote me on that.”

Contact Ryan Mahan: 788-1546, ryan.mahan@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/RyanMahanSJR.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: 'Dixon’s a ton': Seniors lead Rochester past SHG