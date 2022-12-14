Read full article on original website
Kenny J
3d ago
Many Prayers and Blessings to you Bianca for having the courage and strength to stand for someone defenseless against their aggressor. Live long and Prosper with the Lord watching over you.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EXCLUSIVE: Jasper Wu's family, friend speak about arrests made in 23-month-old's murder
It was a mix of gratitude, appreciation and sadness for the Wu family and their close friend as the news came of the arrests. Susan showed this wooden pen gifted to the family by the lead investigator, who carved it out and took notes with it during the long months working on the case.
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay family pushes for justice 3 years after 20-year-old's slaying
HAYWARD, Calif. - It has been three years since John Creech Jr. was shot and killed in Hayward. The 20-year-old known as JJ was walking to his father's house on December 7, 2019 just before 5 p.m. when he was murdered near Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street. "He was...
One stabbed in fight at San Bruno mall
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed on Friday night in a fight at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the San Bruno Police Department said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. The incident has concluded and there […]
NBC Bay Area
Jasper Wu's Mother Speaks Out After Arrests Made in Toddler's Death
Jasper Wu’s mother is speaking out after arrests were made in the toddler’s death. Xiao Xiao sat down with NBC Bay Area Friday night with interpreter, Oakland Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan by her side. “All they have been thinking every single day is about 'why we...
1 shot, injured in Oakland’s Koreatown Northgate district
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Koreatown Northgate district of Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue. Officers went there and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was […]
EXCLUSIVE: Novato police SWAT leader guns down neighbor's dog, releases video to defend actions
The dog had killed two chickens, but a police use of force expert says the officer -- who is head of the Novato SWAT team and their expert in de-escalation -- should not have opened fire as the dog's elderly owners looked on, horrified.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
KCRA.com
Four men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash were out remembering friend who died four years ago
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol was back on the scene of a deadly crash that killed four men Wednesday night. Investigators surveyed the area of East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way on Friday afternoon. They also used a drone to map the site. They said a...
Arrest made in Stockton homicide
(KTXL) — Police in Stockton arrested a man who is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier that day, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived at the 1200 block of West Oak Street at around 6 p.m. they located an adult male suffering from blunt force trauma. Life-saving measures […]
Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
Man arrested for San Jose cold case homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
Jasper Wu: Rival gang shootout led to child's death on Oakland highway; 3 arrested, officials say
The Alameda County District Attorney's office announced on Thursday that three arrests were made in connection to the fatal Oakland freeway shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu last year.
NBC Bay Area
Jasper Wu Case: 3 Arrested Year After Toddler Killed in Oakland Freeway Shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 Oakland freeway shooting that left toddler Jasper Wu dead, officials announced Thursday. Jasper and his family were traveling on Interstate 880 when they were caught in the crossfire between rival gangs "having a rolling gun battle" on the freeway at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2021, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said.
NBC Bay Area
At-Risk Petaluma Woman Found Safe in San Francisco: Police
An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police At 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
Elk Grove police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Police said that this checkpoint will focus on looking for drivers who appear to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo couple ending community holiday lights display honoring daughter after 23 years
VALLEJO, Calif. - After 23-years one of Vallejo’s iconic home holiday light displays is going dark forever at the end of this holiday season. The display has been up and running all this time in honor of a local woman who died in a plane crash. In June 1999,...
NBC Bay Area
SF's Mission Residents, Businesses Call for Neighborhood Safety
Residents and businesses in San Francisco’s Mission District say they are fed up. They want the city to step in to stop the violence, open air drug use and homelessness in the area. Ayman Farahat talked to NBC Bay Area Friday and shared some of his stories in the...
Chef Leilani Baugh’s West Oakland Restaurant Caters to Community Spirit
A childhood spent in the embrace of two adoring grandmothers gave birth to an Oakland chef’s deep appreciation for two cultures. One of her grandmothers was Chinese and spoke only Cantonese. The other spoke only English and had a Black southern heritage. Yet the women bonded over two mutual loves: their granddaughter and cooking.
Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley. The three suspects were identified as...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cop Dies in Apparent Suicide at Station, Leaves Five Children
Tiburon police sergeant Sean Christopher died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while on duty at a police station on Dec. 12. Christopher was reportedly alone in a police locker room around 12:45 p.m. Monday when he took his own life, officials told the Tiburon newspaper, The Ark. Christopher had...
