Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant PotatoIdaho UncoveredIdaho State
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Related
KIVI-TV
'Tripledemic' causing strain on local hospitals ahead of the holidays
BOISE, Idaho — The recent increase in COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza has filled hospitals to the brim. Discussions about Crisis Standards of Care have begun, but leaders of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare say implementing those standards is still far off. "We're not quite at crisis, but...
LGBTQ+ event at Idaho Botanical Garden draws protest and support
BOISE, Idaho — Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow at The Idaho Botanical Garden, is billed as a family-friendly event that is put on by Boise Pride and features the Boise Gay Men's Chorus and Boise Women's Chorus, free holiday snacks, photos with memorable holiday characters and a variety of other festivities.
KTVB
Longest-living black-headed grosbeak calls Boise Ridge home
The Intermountain Bird Observatory has been eyeing birds around Boise for nearly 30 years. This summer, they ran into a familiar face and unique banded grosbeak.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho
Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive
WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
Meridian Man Wins $1 Million on Survivor
Season 43 of Survivor on CBS wrapped up with Meridian’s Mike Gabler winning the grand prize. Gabler filmed the show for 26 days in the Mamanuca Islands in late May. He had to outplay, outwit, and outlast 17 other, younger contestants to win the $1 million grand prize. The...
Nampa, Idaho Girl Becomes American World Record Holder
Idaho is home to some fantastic people and now the Gem State can add another amazing individual to its list in SkotLynd Cagle of Nampa, Idaho. Cagle, recently made news when she set the Women’s 14 & 15 USA weight lifting record with a 40kg snatch. If you’re like...
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW
Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
KTVB
Idaho man competing in 'Survivor' finale
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is wrapping up its 43rd season as the five remaining contestants compete for the title of Sole Survivor. Among those five brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike...
Update On Boise Chiropractor Accused of Being a ‘Peeping Tom’
Garden City Police arrested Justin Michael Anderson, 33, for an alleged 'Peeping Tom' incident that occurred on Sep. 16, 2022. According to CBS2 IdahoNews, a female patient had discovered a hidden "recording device" while undressing in the chiropractor's changing room. Outraged and distraught, the patient left the chiropractor's office and...
City of Eagle files lawsuit amid Arts Commission controversy
EAGLE, Idaho — Beautifying the bedroom town of Eagle takes a whole team of creative volunteers – many of whom served on the now-dissolved Eagle Arts Commission. “The art commission ... promotes arts within the city,” former commissioner Jim Macfarlane said. “We would also sponsor and sort of champion art projects.”
Unique Mid-Century Home In Boise Is A Stunner [Pictures]
Even as the market slows down, this incredible mid-century home was only on the market for 35 hours. The staging of this home was top notch providing interested parties with that "this could be my home" feeling. The realtor Jesse Bridgewater with Anthology LLC said "The kitchen pulls you in...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Boise middle school students evacuated because of bomb threat
Students were evacuated from Lake Hazel Middle School on Tuesday because of a bomb threat, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. The school was cleared by sheriff's deputies, Boise Police and Idaho State Police with K-9 dog help before 3 p.m. The threat came in via phone call at...
National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho
He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
Woman accused in deadly Highway 55 crash to enter plea this month
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise social media influencer charged with two felony counts following the crash that killed a Cascade woman in August is set to enter a plea to the charges in late December. Natalie Hodson, 37, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an...
Post Register
Bomb threat causes evacuation at Lake Hazel Middle School
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update ---- Ada County Sheriff's Deputies and Idaho State Police Officers have searched and cleared Lake Hazel Middle School with the assistance of K9 officers. ------Original Story----- Ada County Sheriff's Office reports a bomb threat at Lake Hazel Middle School. The school has been evacuated.
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
Comments / 0