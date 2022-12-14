Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX 11 and 41
FM Global gives $2.8K grant to Yakima County Fire District 4
YAKIMA, Wash. — One of the largest commercial property insurers in the world, FM Global, gave Yakima County Fire District 4 a $2,800 fire prevention grant for improved fire response through pre-incident planning and data collection efforts. FM Global announced the award on December 20 in an email to Fire Chief Dale Hille, according to a press release from the chief.
47 lives honored on National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day
YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima County celebrated the 18th Annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day on Wednesday with a candlelight vigil at the Millennium Plaza. The event honored 47 homeless persons who lost their lives in the county this year. The National Coalition for the Homeless honors the memorial on...
Holiday bus schedules for Yakima and Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Several local public transportation services will be running on adjusted Holiday schedules for Christmas and New Year’s. Yakima Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The Yakima-Ellensburg commuter and Dial-A-Ride will operate as normally scheduled on both Christmas...
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
Accused driver in deadly car v tree crash blames girlfriend, documents say
YAKIMA, Wash. — The driver suspected of crashing into a tree on Lincoln Avenue in a collision that killed one woman and injured another appeared in the Yakima County Court on December 20, according to court documents. Shane Dillian Kroeger, 25, made a preliminary appearance in court and was...
Powering through potential power outages
YAKIMA, Wash, – With Winter Storm Warnings in place for the coming weekend, power outages become a concern for many who could be left stranded in the cold. While there may be no way to prevent an outage outright, there are ways to protect yourself and your home without power.
