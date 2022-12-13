On December 13 during fourth period around 140 Kenwood students were invited to attend a taste testing event for potential new school lunch menu items. Kenwood’s cafeteria manager, Ms. Mary and principal, Mr. Powell applied at the end of last school year for the Team Nutrition Grant through the USDA. Ms. Bradley says, “ My staff and I will be marketing, tasting, and evaluating new recipes. We are doing this with the help of The University of Maryland Extension and the Healthy School Communities Coordinator.”

