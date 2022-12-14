ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackshear leads Nevada against UCSD after 20-point showing

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

UCSD Tritons (4-5) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-3)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -14.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on the UCSD Tritons after Kenan Blackshear scored 20 points in Nevada’s 78-65 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Wolf Pack have gone 4-0 in home games. Nevada has an 8-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Tritons are 2-2 on the road. UCSD has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Darrion Williams is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Bryce Pope is averaging 19 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 10.6 points for UCSD.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

