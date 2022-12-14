Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
aiexpress.io
Grata Raises $6M in Seed Funding
Grata, a Dallas, TX-based supplier of a web based platform for shoppers to convey recognition on to a model’s frontline staff in real-time, raised $6M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Capital Manufacturing unit, Clutch, Corridor Group, and Perot Jain. The corporate intends to make use of...
aiexpress.io
Artifact Raises $5M in Seed Funding
Artifact, a San Francisco, CA-based platform for recording household tales by way of audio, raised $5M in Seed funding. The spherical included a pre-seed led by Spark Capital and a brand new seed led by GV (Google Ventures). Offline Ventures, Goodwater Capital, Atento Capital, and a gaggle of angels additionally participated.
aiexpress.io
Api.video Raises $12M in Series A Funding
Api.video, a Bordeaux, France-based video infrastructure startup, raised $12m in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by MMC Ventures, with participation from Open Ocean, Blossom Capital, and Financiere Saint James. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed to broaden operations and its enterprise attain. Led...
aiexpress.io
Spike Raises $700K in Pre-Seed Funding
Spike, a Palo Alto, CA-based supplier of an API aggregation and an ETL answer for knowledge from wearables and IoT gadgets, raised $700K in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Geek Ventures, with participation from CEAS Investments and APX. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
aiexpress.io
Jalon Therapeutics Raises Nearly €2M in Funding
Jalon Therapeutics, a Paris, France-based biotechnology firm specializing in new approaches for inducing most cancers cell loss of life, raised practically €2M in funding. After a seed funding of €625K raised at the start of 2022 from Household places of work and Enterprise Angels, Jalon Therapeutics gained the Innov’Up PIA name for an quantity of €450K and issued convertible bonds subscribed by BPI France on November 29, 2022 for an quantity of €450K. In 2021, the corporate gained the “Bourse French Tech” after which the “I-Lab” worth, gathering cumulative funding of €440K.
aiexpress.io
UptimeAI Raises $3.5M in Funding
UptimeAI, a San Francisco, CA-based AI-based digital transformation answer supplier for the vitality, chemical substances, and heavy industries, raised $3.5M in funding. The spherical was led by Emergent Ventures, with participation from YourNest Enterprise Capital and new buyers Sharad Sanghi, AI Sprouts, and Enterprise Catalysts. The corporate intends to make...
aiexpress.io
RegASK Raises US$10M in Series A Funding
RegASK, a Singapore-based world RegTech SaaS firm, raised US$10M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Monograph Capital with participation from SPRIM International Investments. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional put money into the platform and increase its enterprise attain to deliver the...
aiexpress.io
MasterControl Raises $150M in Series A Funding; Valued at $1.3B
MasterControl, a Salt Lake Metropolis, Utah-based supplier of high quality and manufacturing software program options, raised $150M in Sequence A funding, valued at $1.3 billion. The spherical was led by Sixth Avenue Progress. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed to construct and improve its options...
aiexpress.io
Classet Raises $3M in Seed Funding
Classet, a Chicago, IL-based recruiting and coaching software program firm, raised $3M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Beginning Line with participation from Weekend Fund, Wayfinder, SV Angel, and Liquid 2. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale out their platform. Led by co-founders...
aiexpress.io
Nametag Raises $2M in Seed Funding
Nametag, a Seattle, WA-based creator of a brand new normal for end-user identification verification with web3, raised $2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by GSRV and OKX Ventures, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Alchemy Ventures, Proceed Capital, Masks Community, and Challenge Galaxy, together with strategic angels Cryptodog, Spencer Yang, and Wesley Fei.
aiexpress.io
Alpha-9 Theranostics Raises $75M in Series B Financing
Alpha-9 Theranostics, a Boston, MA- and Vancouver, Canada-based medical stage radiopharmaceutical firm, raised $75M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Nextech Make investments, with participation from Frazier Life Sciences, Samsara BioCapital, Quark Enterprise, Longitude Capital, and BVF Companions. Melissa McCracken, Ph.D., Associate at Nextech Make investments, Patrick Heron, M.B.A., Managing Associate at Frazier Life Sciences, Cory Freedland, Ph.D., Associate at Samsara BioCapital, and Matthew Younger, M.B.A., Managing Director at Longitude Capital will be a part of the Alpha-9 Board of Administrators, together with Darcy Mootz, Ph.D., Web site Head at Amunix, a Sanofi Firm (Chief Enterprise Officer previous to sale), who will be a part of as a Board advisor.
aiexpress.io
Quadric Raises Additional $10M in Series B Funding
Quadric, a Burlingame, CA-based basic function neural processing unit (GPNPU) processor IP firm, introduced an extension and completion of its Collection B funding spherical, elevating an extra $10M of fairness and debt financing along with the $21M fairness funding introduced in February of this 12 months. Xerox Ventures and Mesh...
aiexpress.io
Virtualness Raises $8M in Seed Funding
Virtualness, a Melon Park, CA-based supplier of a mobile-first platform to assist creators and types navigate the world of Web3, raised $8M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Blockchange Ventures with participation from Polygon Ventures, F7 Ventures, Micron Ventures, Higher Capital, FalconX, Affect Enterprise Capital, Neythri Futures Fund, Oceans Ventures, Perot Jain, VC3 DAO, Carolyn Everson, Randi Zuckerberg, Nusier Yassin, Nikki Farb, and Stacy Brown-Philpot.
aiexpress.io
Recast Raises $3.4M in Funding
Recast, a New York-based supplier of an AI platform that helps entrepreneurs measure and optimize their advertising and marketing spend, raised $3.4M in funding. The spherical was led by Lerer Hippeau with participation kind Information Tech Fund, Vibe Capital, and Jonah Goodhart. The corporate intends to make use of the...
aiexpress.io
Senzo Raises Additional $1.9M in Equity Funding
Senzo, a Philadelphia, PA-based life sciences firm, raised further $1.9M in Fairness funding. The spherical was led by BioAdvance and Wellness Coaches. Led by CEO Jeremy Stackawitz, Senzo is an in vitro diagnostics firm growing cell, point-of-care and self-testing merchandise and units with the flexibility to precisely conduct testing the place healthcare professionals and sufferers want it most.
aiexpress.io
CtrlStack Raises $5.2M in Seed Funding
CtrlStack, a San Francisco, CA-based DevOps observability platform leveraging a causal graph, launched from stealth with $5.2m in seed funding. The spherical was co-led by Sequoia Capital and Engineering Capital, with participation from Kearny Jackson, Webb Funding Community, and Lightspeed. Led by CEO and Founder Dev Nag, CtrlStack gives change...
aiexpress.io
Blocknative Raises $15M in Series A-1 Funding
Blocknative, a San Francisco, CA-based web3 infrastructure firm, raised $15M in Sequence A-1 funding. Backers included Blockchain Capital, Foundry Group, Rho, IOSG Ventures, Robotic Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, HackVC, and Business Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale its block constructing infrastructure. Led by CEO Matt...
aiexpress.io
Effectual Receives Investment from SDC Capital Partners
Effectual, a Jersey Metropolis, NJ-based managed {and professional} providers firm, acquired an funding from SDC Capital Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its development and acquisition technique. Led by Robb Allen, founder and CEO, Effectual...
aiexpress.io
BRV Capital Launches Mobility Fund I
BRV Capital, the worldwide tech-focused development fairness arm of BlueRun Ventures, launched its Mobility Fund I. Mobility Fund I, an extension of its Asia targeted development fairness fund, BRV Lotus Fund III, makes use of EV alternatives in and past Asia market and capitalizes on the globalization of EVs. With these complementary funds, BRV Capital goals to create an EV ecosystem throughout world markets.
aiexpress.io
Fountain Life Raises $15M in Funding
Fountain Life, a Naples, FL-based preventative well being and longevity firm, raised $15M in funding. The spherical was led by Eos Enterprise Companions, and Newcross Healthcare. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional advance future U.S. and world growth, bringing healthcare screening and engagement capabilities to...
Comments / 0