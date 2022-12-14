Jalon Therapeutics, a Paris, France-based biotechnology firm specializing in new approaches for inducing most cancers cell loss of life, raised practically €2M in funding. After a seed funding of €625K raised at the start of 2022 from Household places of work and Enterprise Angels, Jalon Therapeutics gained the Innov’Up PIA name for an quantity of €450K and issued convertible bonds subscribed by BPI France on November 29, 2022 for an quantity of €450K. In 2021, the corporate gained the “Bourse French Tech” after which the “I-Lab” worth, gathering cumulative funding of €440K.

