L-S boys use first-half run to pull away from Pleasantville

Lynnville-Sully freshman Dawson James (40) scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds in the Hawks' win over Pleasantville on Saturday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

SULLY — Lynnville-Sully’s boys basketball team won a tough, overtime battle against conference rival North Mahaska on Friday night.

Then the Hawks had to turn right around and play again on Saturday.

That might have been why they started slow against Pleasantville, but a 12-0 first-half run gave L-S the separation it needed.

With the game tied at 14-all, Conner Maston buried a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and then nine straight points put the Hawks in front for good during a 67-39 non-conference home win.

“Saturdays can always be interesting after a Friday night game,” Lynnville-Sully head boys basketball coach Nick Harthoorn said. “To see the way they came prepared and the intensity they brought to the table, I was pleased with the effort by our guys.”

The victory featured a 38-28 advantage in rebounds and a 20-10 and 16-4 surplus in bench points and second-chance points, respectively.

“It was definitely exhausting going into this game,” L-S junior Klayton Van Dyke said. “Last night was a hard-fought battle and going into overtime didn’t make it any easier. But we just needed to wake up and play and that’s what we did.”

Lynnville-Sully junior Klayton Van Dyke, right, led the Hawks with 17 points and 12 rebounds during a non-conference home win over Pleasantville on Saturday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The back-and-forth first quarter featured a 7-3 start by the Trojans. But a 9-0 run by the Hawks included two triples from Preston Rodibaugh and a bucket inside by Van Dyke.

Maston’s 3 gave the Hawks a lead after one quarter, and he banked in a trey to start the second. The 12-0 run also featured baskets inside by Van Dyke and Dawson James and a putback by Mitchell Miller.

Lucas Sieck made a 3-pointer after Pleasantville (2-4) ended the run, and Maston finished the half with a layup that put the Hawks in front 31-18 at the break.

“We have to just maintain defensively,” Harthoorn said. “Teams might get off to a good start, but if we keep playing and keep competing, over the course of the game, we can start to wear on the other team. I think we were able to do that tonight.”

Van Dyke took over in the third. He scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the frame as the Hawks (7-0) outscored the Trojans 21-9.

Corder Noun Harder and Maston also combined for nine points in the period and L-S led 52-27 after 24 minutes.

“It was nice to not have a tall kid on me,” Van Dyke said. “I didn’t play that great in the first half so I just wanted to pick it up and do things to help the team in the second half.”

Lynnville-Sully junior Corder Noun Harder, right, delivers one of his five assists against Pleasantville on Saturday. The Hawks downed the Trojans 67-39 to remain unbeaten. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Van Dyke scored the first two baskets of the fourth, too. The Hawks eventually gave way to the reserves and Carson Maston scored the Hawks’ final four points of the game.

Van Dyke led the Hawks with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Maston added 13 points, three rebounds and five assists.

“We just want to work hard to move the basketball, get post touches and play inside-out,” Harthoorn said. “When we can do that, that’s when we are at our best. We need to get post touches inside, and Klayton and Dawson were doing well. We want to use those guys in there.”

Eight players scored at least four points in the game and six put in at least six. Keegan DeWitt also grabbed five boards and delivered three assists.

The Hawks committed just three turnovers and had 21 assists on their 28 field goals.

“I think that’s the team we have this year,” Harthoorn said about the balanced scoring. “We have multiple guys who are capable of having big nights. We preach to play the game unselfishly and take quality shots. That’s what we are doing and some nights it’s one guy and some nights it’s another guy. It’s fun to see.”

James finished with eight points and four rebounds, Miller tallied six points, three rebounds and two assists and Rodibaugh chipped in six points, three rebounds and two steals.

Noun Harder put in five points and dished out five assists, Sieck scored six points and grabbed two boards, Carson Maston tallied four points, Blake Van Wyk grabbed two rebounds and Hendrick Lowry delivered two assists.

Lynnville-Sully senior Preston Rodibaugh takes a shot inside against Pleasantville on Saturday. He finished with six points, three rebounds and two steals in the Hawks' non-conference home win. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The Hawks shot 45 percent from the floor, made 7-of-25 from 3 and connected on 4-of-10 from the free-throw line. They also scored 11 points off Pleasantville’s 14 turnovers.

Pleasantville’s Dayson Leerhoff, who is averaging 16.6 points per game, was held to 11 points and eight rebounds. Ryder Thill scored 10 points, but the Trojans shot 37 percent from the floor, made 5-of-16 from 3 and hit 6-of-7 from the charity stripe.

“(Leerhoff) is a really good player and he got into foul trouble in the first half,” Harthoorn said. “That certainly didn’t hurt.”