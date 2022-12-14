Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor
Congress’s spending favors military weaponry over impoverished families On Dec. 6, Sentinel readers learned about the B-21 Raider, a new long-range bomber capable of delivering nuclear weapons. The Air Force expects to have more than 100 of these B-21 stealth bombers. The cost for producing these is yet to be determined. On Dec. 7,...
Israel deports Palestinian-French lawyer after accusing him of security offences, interior ministry says
JERUSALEM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Israel deported French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri on Sunday, who is accused of security offenses, the Israeli interior ministry said.
Peru’s dark past surfaces as young protester is laid to rest
QUINUA, Peru (AP) — This rural hamlet nestled high in the Peruvian Andes was the site of a major battle that secured South America’s independence from Spain in the 19th century. But on Saturday, the streets of Quinua were overrun by weeping residents commemorating a far more senseless...
