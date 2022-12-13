ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
Unionized Part-Time COC Faculty Goes On Strike

Part-time faculty at College of the Canyons (COC) began striking Monday morning, bringing a contentious start to finals week at the local educational institution. Unionized part-time faculty at COC began the strike at 6 a.m. Monday as a part of a protest over contract negotiations, according to union AFT Local 6262. The union is alleging ...
How To Study For Nursing School: Tips For Success

If you’re looking to enter nursing school or are already in the middle of your nursing education, you know it can be an intensive, demanding academic process. Balancing nursing school alongside your personal responsibilities can seem overwhelming. On this page, we provide some tips on how to study for nursing school to help make your educational experience more fulfilling and less stressful.
Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed

On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
With Psychiatric Medications for Foster Youth, the Consent Process is Far From Informed

Having treated thousands of foster youth over the course of a decades-long career, and consulted on monitoring practices for many systems, I believe that the informed consent process for treating kids in foster care with psychiatric medication is broken. It has evolved into little more than bean counter monitoring: recording whether a signature is on a piece of paper that in many if not most instances hasn’t met the minimum criteria for true informed consent.
How to Get a Great Online Tutor for Your Child and Their Learning Needs?

Free image is taken from: https://unsplash.com/photos/zgq9OXecyqI. There’s a high demand for private tutors across the world by each parent so that their child gets a boost in their academic results and learning process. Online tutoring has developed a significant market both online and offline. With the pandemic lurking around, no wonder the majority of students are looking to learn online. Still, how can a parent know which tutor is best for their children?

