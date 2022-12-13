Read full article on original website
Related
Mother who pulled kids from public school over woke curriculum says home-schooling produces 'amazing' results
A Texas mother of four shared her experience home-schooling three of her kids for the first time and the huge academic advancements they made in reading.
Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tennessee State University Graduates and Football Players Create Pizza Empire To Help Underserved Communities
As featured on the New York Times, Good Morning America, USA Today and Forbes, the famed Black-owned gourmet pizza chain, Slim + Husky’s has now expanded to deliver nationally to take America by storm with their hip-hop-inspired pizzas. The three best friends share the mission to empower communities while...
Manor College Dean Was Schooled Herself in the Value of Connecting Deeply with Colleagues, Students
Dr. Cherie Crosby-Weeks.Photo byManor College at YouTube. If Dr. Cherie Crosby-Weeks, Dean of Business Education and Professional Studies at Manor College, has a hallmark, it’s her ability to connect solidly with students and colleagues.
Opinion: I Don’t Want Uneducated Parents Dictating the Curriculum of Public Schools
There have been a lot of discussions lately about something called a parental bill of rights. There are various forms of this legislation that have been proposed at both the state and federal levels throughout our country.
A ‘No Coding’ App Course Helped A Doctor Get Diverse Students Into Medical School
In 2006, while still a medical student, Dr. Renée Volny Darko often observed that smart, capable students who are underrepresented in medicine (URM) and non-traditional candidates were not getting into medical school at a rate on par with other students. “Medical schools say they have a rough time finding...
Unionized Part-Time COC Faculty Goes On Strike
Part-time faculty at College of the Canyons (COC) began striking Monday morning, bringing a contentious start to finals week at the local educational institution. Unionized part-time faculty at COC began the strike at 6 a.m. Monday as a part of a protest over contract negotiations, according to union AFT Local 6262. The union is alleging ...
How To Study For Nursing School: Tips For Success
If you’re looking to enter nursing school or are already in the middle of your nursing education, you know it can be an intensive, demanding academic process. Balancing nursing school alongside your personal responsibilities can seem overwhelming. On this page, we provide some tips on how to study for nursing school to help make your educational experience more fulfilling and less stressful.
Harvard Health
Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed
On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
calmatters.network
With Psychiatric Medications for Foster Youth, the Consent Process is Far From Informed
Having treated thousands of foster youth over the course of a decades-long career, and consulted on monitoring practices for many systems, I believe that the informed consent process for treating kids in foster care with psychiatric medication is broken. It has evolved into little more than bean counter monitoring: recording whether a signature is on a piece of paper that in many if not most instances hasn’t met the minimum criteria for true informed consent.
geeksaroundglobe.com
How to Get a Great Online Tutor for Your Child and Their Learning Needs?
Free image is taken from: https://unsplash.com/photos/zgq9OXecyqI. There’s a high demand for private tutors across the world by each parent so that their child gets a boost in their academic results and learning process. Online tutoring has developed a significant market both online and offline. With the pandemic lurking around, no wonder the majority of students are looking to learn online. Still, how can a parent know which tutor is best for their children?
Comments / 0