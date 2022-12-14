Effective: 2022-12-17 16:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster ACCUMULATING SNOW WITH TRAVEL IMPACTS TONIGHT Snow showers are expected to increase in coverage tonight, with 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation expected by Sunday morning. Localized amounts of around 4 inches are possible along the higher windward slopes. These snow showers, combined with temperatures falling into the teens, could result in snow covered roads and travel difficulties into Sunday morning. West winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, will cause blowing snow, and heavier snow showers could cause a sudden decrease in visibility and quick accumulation on roadways. In addition, the combination of wind and temperatures will produce wind chills in the single digits either side of zero tonight into Sunday morning. Use caution if traveling, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Also allow for plenty of stopping distance.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO