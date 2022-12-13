Read full article on original website
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Simple iPhone trick protects you from snoopers – and it only takes seconds to turn on
CHECK your iPhone – there's a simple hack that can instantly boost your privacy. It's available for anyone who uses Google Chrome on their Apple smartphone. We're talking about the ability to lock Incognito tabs on Google Chrome. When a tab is Incognito in Google Chrome, it means that...
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
Is Your iPhone Listening To You? We Asked Tech Experts.
The last time you spoke out loud about anything at all — whether it was yoga or Christmas — were you immediately bombarded by ads on your iPhone that offered you yoga mats and Christmas lights galore, as if it were reading your mind?. If that’s not a...
Phone Arena
It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations
Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
Mum wakes up from 'mummy makeover' op to find parts of her hands need amputating
A woman woke from a 'mummy makeover' to find she needed parts of her hands amputating. Shannyn Palmer, from Vancouver, Washington, US, decided to have the procedure - comprised of a tummy tuck with muscle repair, chest lift, and fat transfer to the hips - after three pregnancies and weight loss left her with 'uncomfortable' excess skin and lacking in body confidence.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Futurism
Inspired by Twitter's Struggles, Facebook Considers Making an App Where You Can Post Text. Wait a Second...
In the wake of Twitter's chaotic exchange of power, a number of social media platforms have thrown their hat in the succession ring. And among them, curiously, is, uh — checks notes — Facebook?. In a team meeting last month, members of the struggling Facebook-turned-Meta organization brainstormed ways...
'Secret Room' in Couple's House Accessible Only via Ladder Stuns Internet
A video caption read: "I got over my anxiety of going up a ladder and just kept climbing. Finally, I'm up here with a small, cozy room with [a] beautiful view."
How to get a YouTube video editor job and how much they earn
It's common for YouTubers to hire editors to help with their videos, both short and long form. Here's how to start earning money as a YouTube editor.
Google rolls out amazing Chrome update that could save you money – how to get it
GOOGLE has introduced some useful new features on Chrome which may help you keep costs down. The tech behemoth has added a Battery Saver mode to the latest version of the popular web browser, as well as a way to make things run more smoothly. You can choose to switch...
The Internet, but for Hot People
The holiday season is here, and with it the age-old question: What is the best way to invite people to my party?. Facebook invitations are no longer tenable. People don’t use Facebook anymore, which means they might not see your event unless you expressly tell them to go look for it there—horrible. For a big party, I like to send an email. For a small party, why not just make a calendar event and add your nearest and dearest to it without even asking? And for something really wild, I don’t see what’s wrong with making a flyer and putting it on your Instagram or texting it to everyone you know. (A friend of mine once texted me a photo of Chris Farley and Kenan Thompson playing with ketchup, overlaid with the text “Taste test different and interesting ketchups with your friends!” That was a great invite and a great party.)
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
marktechpost.com
AI Researchers at Stanford Created a Tool to Put Algorithmic Auditing in the Hands of Impacted Communities
Even with the most recent technological advances, AI has yet to be able to produce conclusions that are completely impartial or 100% ethically correct. When presented with biased search results through social media posts or automatically generated hiring and credit choices, an ordinary man cannot take many actions. The most people can do is express their outrage by boycotting the platform or reporting the incident hoping that those in charge of the algorithm would make the necessary corrections. However, this frequently goes in vain. On the other hand, journalists and researchers have plenty of technical resources at their disposal to make the necessary adjustments. They are capable of analyzing the algorithmic system in an effort to pinpoint the inputs that lead to biased results. Such algorithmic audits can assist impacted communities in holding those who use negative algorithms responsible.
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Paper Presents A Study On The Model Update Regression Issue In NLP Structured Prediction Tasks
Model update regression is the term used to describe the decline in performance in some test cases following a model update, even when the new model performs better than the old model. Adopting the new model can be slowed because its occasional worse behavior can overshadow the benefits of overall performance gains.
Google Is Finally Going to Stop Chrome From Being a Memory Hog
Chrome is a memory hog and an energy drain on your computer — and Google is finally going to do something about it. According to a new blog post, the tech giant is introducing two new performance settings so Chrome uses up to 40% and 10GB less memory. Dubbed...
Google Translate switches to Google Lens for translating text in an image
Google Lens has replaced the built-in camera tool in Google Translate.
Inside Google’s and Meta’s Arms Race to Build the Most Deceptive AI
If you’ve never played the game Diplomacy before, I don’t recommend starting because it will consume your life. The game is typically a seven player affair that involves a lot of negotiation, persuasion, and alliances—not to mention a healthy dose of deception—in order to control and gain territory on a map of Europe in the run-up to WWI.But, there are countless other versions of the game out there, some of which feature dozens of players playing on a map the size of the world. Each player is vying for power with the ultimate goal of conquering enough territory to win...
TechCrunch
Roblox will let 13+ users import contacts and add recommended friends
The company announced Friday that it would introduce a contact importer and friend recommendations, two new features designed to connect existing users to each other and bring new players into its experiences. The features have long been the norm elsewhere, but most things about Roblox work quite a bit differently...
Why Siri has a brighter future than Alexa, even without the iPhone
Reports in the past few days revealed a surprising but not wholly unexpected development from Amazon. The retailer’s voice assistant is losing billions, with Alexa reportedly on track to cost Amazon some $10 billion this year alone. That’s a lot of money, especially in this economy, for a product that certainly feels like a clear leader in the market. Alexa is perhaps one of Amazon’s best innovations, a voice assistant that put a lot of pressure on Google’s Assistant and Apple’s Siri.
