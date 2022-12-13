ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you

CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Daily Mail

Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'

The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
shefinds

Is Your iPhone Listening To You? We Asked Tech Experts.

The last time you spoke out loud about anything at all — whether it was yoga or Christmas — were you immediately bombarded by ads on your iPhone that offered you yoga mats and Christmas lights galore, as if it were reading your mind?. If that’s not a...
Phone Arena

It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations

Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
The Atlantic

The Internet, but for Hot People

The holiday season is here, and with it the age-old question: What is the best way to invite people to my party?. Facebook invitations are no longer tenable. People don’t use Facebook anymore, which means they might not see your event unless you expressly tell them to go look for it there—horrible. For a big party, I like to send an email. For a small party, why not just make a calendar event and add your nearest and dearest to it without even asking? And for something really wild, I don’t see what’s wrong with making a flyer and putting it on your Instagram or texting it to everyone you know. (A friend of mine once texted me a photo of Chris Farley and Kenan Thompson playing with ketchup, overlaid with the text “Taste test different and interesting ketchups with your friends!” That was a great invite and a great party.)
marktechpost.com

AI Researchers at Stanford Created a Tool to Put Algorithmic Auditing in the Hands of Impacted Communities

Even with the most recent technological advances, AI has yet to be able to produce conclusions that are completely impartial or 100% ethically correct. When presented with biased search results through social media posts or automatically generated hiring and credit choices, an ordinary man cannot take many actions. The most people can do is express their outrage by boycotting the platform or reporting the incident hoping that those in charge of the algorithm would make the necessary corrections. However, this frequently goes in vain. On the other hand, journalists and researchers have plenty of technical resources at their disposal to make the necessary adjustments. They are capable of analyzing the algorithmic system in an effort to pinpoint the inputs that lead to biased results. Such algorithmic audits can assist impacted communities in holding those who use negative algorithms responsible.
InsideHook

Google Is Finally Going to Stop Chrome From Being a Memory Hog

Chrome is a memory hog and an energy drain on your computer — and Google is finally going to do something about it. According to a new blog post, the tech giant is introducing two new performance settings so Chrome uses up to 40% and 10GB less memory. Dubbed...
TheDailyBeast

Inside Google’s and Meta’s Arms Race to Build the Most Deceptive AI

If you’ve never played the game Diplomacy before, I don’t recommend starting because it will consume your life. The game is typically a seven player affair that involves a lot of negotiation, persuasion, and alliances—not to mention a healthy dose of deception—in order to control and gain territory on a map of Europe in the run-up to WWI.But, there are countless other versions of the game out there, some of which feature dozens of players playing on a map the size of the world. Each player is vying for power with the ultimate goal of conquering enough territory to win...
TechCrunch

Roblox will let 13+ users import contacts and add recommended friends

The company announced Friday that it would introduce a contact importer and friend recommendations, two new features designed to connect existing users to each other and bring new players into its experiences. The features have long been the norm elsewhere, but most things about Roblox work quite a bit differently...
BGR.com

Why Siri has a brighter future than Alexa, even without the iPhone

Reports in the past few days revealed a surprising but not wholly unexpected development from Amazon. The retailer’s voice assistant is losing billions, with Alexa reportedly on track to cost Amazon some $10 billion this year alone. That’s a lot of money, especially in this economy, for a product that certainly feels like a clear leader in the market. Alexa is perhaps one of Amazon’s best innovations, a voice assistant that put a lot of pressure on Google’s Assistant and Apple’s Siri.

