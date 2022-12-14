Read full article on original website
Great game. Not a great finish. Maybe that’s the way the Miami Dolphins will look at Saturday night’s 32-29 loss at Buffalo. If they’d played the previous two games in California at this level, they wouldn’t be on a three-game losing streak and be fighting for a playoff spot. Here are 10 thoughts on the game: 1. Player of the Game: Josh Allen. He was a beast. He completed 25 of 40 passes for ...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. The Bills (11-3) overcame a...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.The Bills (11-3) overcame a 29-21 deficit by scoring on their final two drives. Josh Allen tied the game with a 5-yard pass to Dawson Knox and the quarterback then leaped over the line for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 29 with 9:02 remaining.Allen then oversaw a 15-play, 86-yard drive that ate up the final 5:56...
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILS — MIAMI: QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Erik Ezukanma, DB Elijah Campbell, RB Jeff Wilson, WR River Cracraft. BUFFALO: OL Ryan Bates, DT Jordan Phillips, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Dean Marlowe, LB Baylon Spector, TE Tommy Sweeney.
