BBC
Laura Kuenssberg: 'No coups, no plots - nobody cares'
"There are no coups, there are no plots," a cabinet minister confides about conversations with colleagues. After a year of almost unparalleled political skulduggery, that is a pretty decent gift to go under Rishi Sunak's Christmas tree. But at the risk of being Scrooge, is the season of apparent peace...
BBC
After the FTX chaos, is crypto down and out after a torrid 2022?
If Bitcoin was a boxer it would be a scrappy brawler that refuses to give up. But the last few weeks it has taken a pummelling, with the collapse of industry giant FTX and the arrest of its founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the Caribbean. Bitcoin is used to taking knocks,...
BBC
Energy discount phishing: Robbed of £25,000 in text scam
Cost of living scams are on the rise, as fraudsters prey on people's anxiety around saving money, experts have told the BBC. Action Fraud says it has received reports of hundreds of different scams about energy support alone. Diane Jones was pottering around the house when she was sent a...
