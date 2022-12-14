Read full article on original website
For tonight, winds will settle a bit, but it will be cold. We are expecting a low of 32 in the city, while the suburbs will drop into the 20s, with upper teens to the north and west.Sunday will start off mostly sunny, and by the afternoon more clouds will roll in. A flurry or two is even possible, especially in our northwestern zones.Although our high will be 39, breezy conditions will resume once again, making apparent temperatures feel like they're in the 20s all day.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With more clouds than sunshine, Saturday wasn't a great day. But at least, after all the rain we had late last week, it was dry. Sunday promises a mix of clouds and sun, with slightly colder temperatures; highs will range from the upper 30s to the low 40s.There's good and bad news when it comes to the upcoming week's forecast. Let's start with the good:Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a continued chill, but light winds. High pressure will start to settle into the area late Monday night into Tuesday, clearing out the skies at...
