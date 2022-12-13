Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
WLOX
Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
New details released after murder-suicide at Bay St. Louis motel
At 10 a.m., officials will release more details after an apparent murder-suicide that left three people dead, including two Bay St. Louis Police officers.
WLOX
Suspect arrested in Moss Point fatal hit-and-run
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man has been arrested after a hit-and-run on Friday left one person dead. Angelo Ash was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death. Around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers responded to the area...
WTVM
Woman talked to Mississippi officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified as Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23. And investigators are releasing more details about their interaction with the woman who shot them.
UPDATE: Police officers killed in shooting identified. Mississippi Gov., Bay St. Louis community mourn tragic loss
The Bay St. Louis Police officers who were fatally shot in the line of duty at a Gulf Coast motel have been identified. The officers killed in the line of duty are Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves offered condolences in a message on social...
One Mississippi officer killed, another injured before shooting suspect kills self at Gulf Coast motel. Second officer dies from injuries.
A second police officer has died in an early morning shooting at a Mississippi motel Wednesday. Officials from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety released an update confirming that a second officer who was injured in a shooting incident at the Motel 6 at 1003 Hwy 90. in Bay St. Louis has died.
2 Mississippi police officers killed in shooting
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to the scene after receiving a call […]
WLOX
Bay St. Louis community mourns fallen police officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the two police officers. It will hurt for a long time to come. In the meantime, people are doing what they can to show respect for the lives lost.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
thegazebogazette.com
Felony Shoplifting Suspect Arrested by Pass Christian Police
On Sunday, December 11, 2022, Patrol Officers from Pass Christian Police Department made an arrest for Felony Shoplifting from a business in Pass Christian. Latoyel Smith, a Gulfport resident, was arrested on scene and charged with Felony Shoplifting. After the arrest, the suspect had three additional counts to the charge, including resisting arrest, providing false information and a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.
WLOX
Gun found in student’s backpack at Pascagoula school
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County school district is assuring parents that all students are safe after a gun was brought to school on Wednesday. According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Colmer Middle School. The school...
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after 4-month-old found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a Louisiana man after a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at a hotel. Police said they responded to a hotel in the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard on Saturday, December 10 just before noon. The child was taken to an area hospital,...
New Orleans Police report murder on I-10 in midst of severe weather
A man is dead after a shooting on the interstate in New Orleans as severe weather hit Southeast Louisiana. “The location of occurrence for this incident has been determined to be the I-10 West exit ramp at Saint Bernard Avenue
NOLA.com
In Pearl River killing, defendant gets 10-year sentence for obstructing justice
One of three men arrested in a fatal shooting at a Pearl River house party has been sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison for hiding the murder weapon and trying to persuade another witness to give false testimony. The killing occurred May 21, 2021, on Mike Talley Road...
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Defendant Sentenced for Killing as Juvenile
On Monday, December 5, 2022, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18 years-old now, but 16 years-old at the time of the crime, of Gulfport, pled guilty to killing 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Hanzy to 30 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
wxxv25.com
Inmate sues Harrison County, sheriff after alleged assault, rape at jail
A Harrison County inmate has sued Harrison County and Sheriff Troy Peterson and unnamed defendants, claiming he was assaulted and raped while in the county jail. The inmate filed a federal lawsuit on December 2, asking for compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial. He says he was deprived of his civil rights, there was a conspiracy to interfere with those rights, the county failed to stop the conspiracy and breach of duty.
Sea Coast Echo
Fatal shooting in Kiln after deputies confront burglary suspect
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident in Kiln on Saturday in which a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man. The “Hancock County Sheriff’s (Office) was responding to a burglary call near 28030 Hwy. 603 in Kiln on Saturday … around 7:30 a.m.,” according to an MBI press release. “When on scene, shots were fired and the subject did receive fatal injuries. The officer received no injuries.”
NOLA.com
Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders opens in Slidell, with Marrero location coming soon
Small but mighty is the best way to describe Smalls Sliders, a new restaurant serving up cheeseburger sliders all over Louisiana. The concept restaurant was co-founded by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was brought in as an initial investor. The first location was opened in Baton Rouge in 2019 and five others were quick to follow.
bslshoofly.com
Charles Scianna, Jr.: Investments of the Heart
A Bay St. Louis native who worked his way through USM considers philanthropy to be the best form of investment. Bay St. Louis native Charles “Chuck” Scianna, Jr. recalled one unexpected surprise when he began attending the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). “Because my parents were extremely generous...
Comments / 0