Bay Saint Louis, MS

WLOX

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Suspect arrested in Moss Point fatal hit-and-run

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man has been arrested after a hit-and-run on Friday left one person dead. Angelo Ash was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death. Around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers responded to the area...
MOSS POINT, MS
MyArkLaMiss

2 Mississippi police officers killed in shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to the scene after receiving a call […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Bay St. Louis community mourns fallen police officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the two police officers. It will hurt for a long time to come. In the meantime, people are doing what they can to show respect for the lives lost.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Felony Shoplifting Suspect Arrested by Pass Christian Police

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, Patrol Officers from Pass Christian Police Department made an arrest for Felony Shoplifting from a business in Pass Christian. Latoyel Smith, a Gulfport resident, was arrested on scene and charged with Felony Shoplifting. After the arrest, the suspect had three additional counts to the charge, including resisting arrest, providing false information and a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Gun found in student’s backpack at Pascagoula school

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County school district is assuring parents that all students are safe after a gun was brought to school on Wednesday. According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Colmer Middle School. The school...
PASCAGOULA, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County Defendant Sentenced for Killing as Juvenile

On Monday, December 5, 2022, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18 years-old now, but 16 years-old at the time of the crime, of Gulfport, pled guilty to killing 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Hanzy to 30 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Inmate sues Harrison County, sheriff after alleged assault, rape at jail

A Harrison County inmate has sued Harrison County and Sheriff Troy Peterson and unnamed defendants, claiming he was assaulted and raped while in the county jail. The inmate filed a federal lawsuit on December 2, asking for compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial. He says he was deprived of his civil rights, there was a conspiracy to interfere with those rights, the county failed to stop the conspiracy and breach of duty.
Sea Coast Echo

Fatal shooting in Kiln after deputies confront burglary suspect

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident in Kiln on Saturday in which a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man. The “Hancock County Sheriff’s (Office) was responding to a burglary call near 28030 Hwy. 603 in Kiln on Saturday … around 7:30 a.m.,” according to an MBI press release. “When on scene, shots were fired and the subject did receive fatal injuries. The officer received no injuries.”
KILN, MS
NOLA.com

Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders opens in Slidell, with Marrero location coming soon

Small but mighty is the best way to describe Smalls Sliders, a new restaurant serving up cheeseburger sliders all over Louisiana. The concept restaurant was co-founded by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was brought in as an initial investor. The first location was opened in Baton Rouge in 2019 and five others were quick to follow.
SLIDELL, LA
bslshoofly.com

Charles Scianna, Jr.: Investments of the Heart

​A Bay St. Louis native who worked his way through USM considers philanthropy to be the best form of investment. Bay St. Louis native Charles “Chuck” Scianna, Jr. recalled one unexpected surprise when he began attending the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). “Because my parents were extremely generous...
HATTIESBURG, MS

