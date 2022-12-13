Read full article on original website
Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80
MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
LaSalle Police Department thanks community volunteers
LOCAL LASALLE – The LaSalle Police Department would like to thank the volunteers who helped assemble bikes that were donated to the LaSalle Police Department for the Officer Santa Program. Phil Valle, Jim and Lynn Jakse and family, Jo Parochetti, Brian Rex, Eric Lynch , and Jim Crouch all volunteered several hours of their time to assemble over 50 bikes to be delivered throughout the City of LaSalle on December 17,2022.
LaSalle-Peru Township High School Students of the month for December
The LaSalle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, December 14. Students recognized this month were Deisy Padilla, Eleanor Radtke, Trystan Bergeron, Haileigh Steinhauer, Christine Ricci, Nora Maier, Sydney Ganskop, Kaylee Abens, Robert Downey, Jonathan Kellett, Cameron Rankin, Nick Olivero, and Calvin Kudela.
Application Period Opens Thursday, December 15 for 2023 Cover Crop Program
SPRINGFIELD, IL – Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will open the fourth year of the Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program on December 15. Applications will be available at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Pages/default.aspx beginning at 8am. Funding of eligible acreage will be on a first come, first serve basis. IDOA received funding...
