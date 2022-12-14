Congress aims to shut down presidential election fraud and mischief with basic and bipartisan solutions

5:07 P.M. EST MR. MUNOZ: Hello, everybody. Happy Wednesday. Thank you for joining us for a press call to discuss the Biden administration’s winter preparedness plan for COVID-19. As a reminder, this call is on background, attributable to “senior administration officials.” It’s embargoed until the morning at 5:00 a.m. You should have just received a factsheet right before this call — right before I started talking. But without further ado, I have [senior administration official] on the call to walk through the plan, and then we’ll take some of your questions. So, [senior administration official]? SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Thanks so much, Kevin. Good evening, everyone. Thanks for being here. As Kevin said, you should have the factsheet in your inboxes, so I’m going to keep this as brief as possible. As expected, we’re seeing COVID cases rising in parts of the country following Thanksgiving. And while COVID isn’t the disruptive force it once was, we know that the virus will circulate more quickly and easily as folks gather indoors for the winter holiday season. Throughout the Biden administration’s COVID response, our first principle has been to be prepared for whatever the virus throws our way, and we have delivered. This moment is no different. To that end, today we’re announcing our Winter COVID-19 Preparedness Plan to ensure that we stay ahead of increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this winter. Our plan is focused on a few different things. First, making it even easier for Americans to access the tools we know work to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, or worse — like vaccines, tests, and treatments. Second, we’re standing ready to support states and communities with personnel, supplies, and other resources to get more shots in arms and meet urgent clinical needs as they arise. Third, accelerating our efforts to protect the highest-risk Americans, in partnership with states, at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, starting with updated vaccinations. Now let me get more specific on a few key aspects of the plan. First, starting tomorrow, each household can visit COVIDTests.gov and order a total of four at-home tests to be mailed directly to their doorsteps for free. That’s four free tests per household, regardless of how many tests they’ve ordered previously, with tests starting to ship next week — the week of the 19th. This adds another way Americans can access free tests this winter, including through their health insurance plan, which covers free — eight free tests per month per individual, as well as thousands of community-based locations around the U.S., like community health centers, schools, and long-term care facilities. We’re able to reopen COVIDTests.gov for a limited round because, in the absence of congressional funding, we’ve acted within our limited resources to buy more at-home tests for our national stockpile. Second, we’re making it clear to governors and local leaders that we’re in this together, and we’re asking them to get ready and step up too, now, to get more people vaccinated, including through mobile and pop-up vaccination clinics and to expend — to expand access to testing and treatments, including through more test-to-treat sites, in advance of the winter. We stand ready to support them in any way that we can, including making federal personnel available to be deployed as requested by states to address pressing needs, and pre-positioning personal protective equipment and other critical supplies, such as ventilators, to ship out to states if needed. Third, we’re putting our comprehensive surveillance capabilities to work in order to closely monitor Omicron subvariants that emerge here at home and around the world. From genomic sequencing to detect the evolution of the virus, to waste water surveillance and traveler-based genomic surveillance to monitor trends, we will stay on top of this virus and communicate clearly about what we’re seeing and what we know. Last and certainly not least, we’re focusing on highest-risk individuals, including those elderly living in nursing homes. We have the tools we need to prevent death and severe illness, and we want all nursing homes to take action now. To that end, we are releasing a winter playbook for nursing homes and long-term care facilities. This is a shorthand document focused on updated vaccinations, treatment for residents testing positive, and improving indoor air quality. We’re also expanding the pool of staff members at nursing homes who can administer shots, and we’re reaching out to governors where nursing home vaccination rates are low so that we can offer our support. Let me just close with this. We know what to do in this moment. We have the tools, infrastructure, and know-how we need to effectively manage this time to prevent hospitalizations and deaths, minimize disruptions, and respond to challenges. Everyone just has to do their part. For individuals, that means getting your updated COVID-19 vaccine right away and making use of other tools, like tests, and seeking out treatment as soon as you test positive. Making sure — I’m sorry. We’re doing our part by making it even easier for people who can do these things — easier for people to do these things by helping states and communities in any way we can. And we stand ready for whatever comes this winter. With that, I’ll take questions. Kevin? MR. MUNOZ: Thank you, [senior administration official]. First, let’s go to Sarah Owermohle at STAT News. Q Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. So I just wanted to ask, first, just why this can’t be on the record rather than on background. I think that that transparency would help people. But then also, I’m wondering, since the administration has been saying for a while now that you don’t have funds for the continued COVID-19 response, just where the funds came for these new tests. MR. MUNOZ: So, quickly, Sarah, on the first issue: Across every issue area at the White House, we hold embargoed calls on background ahead of any major announcement. [Senior administration official]? SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Thanks so much for the question. You know, this entire time as we have been fighting COVID, we’ve been talking about making hard choices given limited funding. And when we — sorry — and, you know, there remains an urgent need for additional COVID funding to help us stay prepared in the face of an unpredictable virus. So, at the end of the day, you know, we had to repurpose some of our existing money to focus on this important initiative as we are seeing cases go up. These are always hard choices, and we have to make trade-offs. MR. MUNOZ: Let’s go to Fenit at The Post. Q Hi. I will just second what Sarah about why this can’t be on the record. I understand that you hold these briefings ahead of announcements. I don’t see why that Americans can’t read the name of the government official explaining these — these actions and why they have to read unnamed government officials. That aside, my question is about masks. How do masks factor into your winter prepared — preparedness plan, especially since we’re not just dealing with COVID but flu and RSV, too? SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: So, thank you for that question. As you’ll see in our plan, we do reference masks. The administration has given out hundreds of millions of masks for free, and they are widely available. They were originally distributed to pharmacies, and we are now ensuring that they are also being distributed to places where people who might have greater challenges accessing free masks can get them, including food banks, community health centers, and other locations. And I think we view masks to be just one important tool in an arsenal of tools that is part of a multi-pronged strategy to combat COVID. MR. MUNOZ: Thank you. Let’s go to Shannon Pettypiece at NBC. Q Could you just bring us up to date on what the supply of Paxlovid is like? Like, what’s the latest numbers on how many doses you still have out there? You know, is that readily available? Are you really re- — pre-positioning any doses? Just sort of what’s the state of play with Paxlovid? SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Sure. Good question. So we have distributed out from our government stockpile roughly 6 million doses out to jurisdictions. I am confident in saying that we will have sufficient Paxlovid supply for domestic use for the foreseeable future. We feel very good about our resources with regard to Paxlovid. MR. MUNOZ: Let’s go to Madison Muller at Bloomberg.

