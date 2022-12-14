Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden released a statement concerning Senator Joe Manchin’s permitting reform proposal.
Earlier this year, the Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act to help bring down every day costs – including costs for energy. Already we are seeing inflation come down, and that is a step in the right direction. But the work is far from done. I support Senator Manchin’s permitting reform proposal as a way to cut Americans’ energy bills, promote US energy security, and boost our ability to get energy projects built and connected to the grid. Today, far too many projects face delays — keeping us from generating critical, cost-saving energy needed by families and businesses across America. That’s an impediment to our economic growth, for creating new jobs, and for lessening our reliance on foreign imports. Senator Manchin’s legislation is an important step toward unlocking the potential of these new energy projects to cut consumer costs and spur good-paying jobs. It is critical to improve the permitting process so we can produce and deliver energy to consumers in all parts of the country. The Congress promised the American people a more reliable, affordable, sustainable, “made in the USA” energy future when it passed the Inflation Reduction Act. Congress can help keep that promise and advance our energy future by passing Senator Manchin‘s permitting reform legislation.
The Biden-Harris Administration has released a guidebook for the Inflation Reduction Act that outlines how certain clean energy and climate programs should be executed.
Today, the White House released the first edition of a new resource titled Building a Clean Energy Economy: A Guidebook to the Inflation Reduction Act’s Investments in Clean Energy and Climate Action, which provides clear descriptions of the law’s tax incentives and funding programs to build a clean energy economy, lower energy costs, tackle climate change, and reduce harmful pollution. The Guidebook will help state, local, territorial, and Tribal leaders, the private sector, non-profit organizations, homeowners, and communities better understand how they can benefit from these investments and unlock the full potential of the law. The Guidebook walks through the law program-by-program and provides background on each program’s purpose, eligibility requirements, period of availability, and other key details.
S.-Africa Partnership in Promoting Peace, Security, and Democratic Governance
The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C. reaffirmed that African leadership is critical to confronting today’s defining global peace, security, and democratic governance challenges. In the Peace, Security, and Governance Forum, Secretary of Defense Austin, Secretary of State Blinken, USAID Administrator Power explored innovative, locally led, inter-ministerial, and multi-sectoral approaches to advancing democracy, peace, and security in the region. Their discussion emphasized that fostering partnerships that are rooted in a mutual learning and collaboration with African nations, institutions, and people is essential to sustainable approaches to security.. The Civil Society Forum, with over 200 participants from a diverse range of civil society organizations, provided a platform to discuss opportunities to increase representation of marginalized voices in policymaking and public affairs, to strengthen efforts to counter corruption, and to promote workers’ rights. The Forum reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting, amplifying, and listening to civil society voices and demonstrated the dividends of accountable and inclusive government.. A balanced and comprehensive whole-of-government approach that includes defense, diplomacy, and development, and integrates African voices, is essential to develop and sustain democracy and advance security. Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, the United States has invested and aims to provide more than $6.5 billion to support peace, security, democracy, human rights, and governance in Africa. This includes efforts to develop African partners’ military capabilities; support peacekeeping efforts; advance women, peace and security objectives; increase African institutional capacity; promote gender equality, human rights, and the rule of law; empower civil society; strengthen accountability mechanisms; and support democratic transitions and institutions.. Peace and Security. 21st Partnership for African Security (21PAS): President Biden announced this new initiative, which will incentivize and bolster African efforts to implement and sustain security sector capacity and reforms. Working with Congress, this $100 million, three-year pilot program, will support U.S. and African partners to coordinate, share, and support solutions to security challenges.. Civil Society Partnerships for Civilian Security: Working with Congress, the Department of State plans to invest at least $2 million to develop a new initiative that facilitates civil society engagement in the security sector. By facilitating the development of Civil Society Consortiums, the program will amplify civil society voices at the nexus of security, governance, and human rights on the continent.. Supporting Peace and Stabilization Efforts: The U.S. Government is currently investing $58.5 million through the new Prevention and Stabilization Fund, authorized by the 2019 Global Fragility Act, to enhance partnerships with Mozambique, Libya, and the Coastal West Africa countries of Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, and Togo over the next 10 years. Long-term efforts are focused on promoting reconciliation; encouraging inclusive and sustainable development; improving responsive governance; promoting respect for human rights; strengthening justice systems; and reinforcing resilience in historically marginalized and conflict-affected areas, including countering recruitment by violent extremist organizations.. Bolstering Peace, Security, Democracy, and Governance in the Sahel: The U.S. Government aims to bolster peace and security as well as democracy, governance, and human rights programming in the Sahel to curb growing instability in the region and address the long-standing crisis of state legitimacy. To support this effort, the United States is investing over $115 million in FY 2022 for economic and development assistance, with a particular focus on democracy and governance programming, and approximately $60 million to support the Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership.. U.S. Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS Strategy): The U.S. Government’s WPS Strategy is a cornerstone of the United States’ broader peace and security priorities and investments in Africa. The United States will continue to promote women’s and girls’ empowerment, protection, and leadership in conflict and crisis situations across Africa while prioritizing partnering with governments and regional institutions as a critical approach to support positive change for women and girls. For example, the Supporting Her Empowerment: Women’s Inclusion for New Security (SHE WINS) program supports leadership and sustainability of women-led organizations in addressing peace and security challenges at the community level, in Cameroon, the Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Peace Enhancement for Community Empowerment through Women Investing in more Secure Environments (PEACE-WISE) program supports women in Niger, Nigeria, and Sudan to play an active role in preventing and mitigating violence and conflict by engaging in the country’s political processes.. Military and Security Assistance: Through United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), the United States provides security assistance to allies and partners in Africa for military material, equipment, and training. These efforts and programs address, among other things, human rights; women, peace, and security (WPS); maritime security; intelligence capacity; health security; and logistics and maintenance capabilities. The Department of Defense also works with African partners to improve cyber security and secure cyber information sharing through pan-African, multilateral, and bilateral engagements. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USAFRICOM is currently investing nearly $250 million in security assistance resources throughout the continent.. The U.S. Strategy to Anticipate, Prevent, and Respond to Atrocities: In the first-ever Strategy to Anticipate, Prevent, and Respond to Atrocities, the U.S. Government commits to applying tools from across the government to identify, prevent, and respond to early warning signs of atrocities as a core national security interest. It will also broaden U.S. involvement to engage with our international partners and civil society, including through preventative diplomacy to deter violence, foreign assistance programs that help address underlying grievances and advance reconciliation and transitional justice, and defense support and security cooperation to bolster institutions and promote democracy, transparency, and respect for human rights.. Democracy, Governance, and Human Rights. African Democratic and Political Transitions (ADAPT): The Biden-Harris Administration’s new ADAPT initiative reaffirms the U.S. commitment to engage with complex political transitions in Africa and demonstrate U.S. Government support to governments and civil society at critical moments. Over three years, the Administration intends to work with Congress to invest $75 million for this initiative to counter democratic backsliding in partnership with regional bodies, governments, and civil society in support of durable political transitions.. Transform Digital Spaces to Reflect Feminist Democratic Principles (Transform): USAID Administrator Power announced plans to, working with Congress, invest $1.8 million over three years to ensure the inclusion of African countries and organizations in the Transform program. When launched, Transform will support the piloting of practical activities to prevent, respond to, and mitigate the risk of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), including TFGBV perpetrated against women in politics and public life.. The Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal (PIDR): Announced at the 2021 Summit for Democracy, the PIDR is a landmark set of policy and foreign assistance initiatives totaling more than $400 million that build upon the U.S. Government’s significant, ongoing work to bolster democracy and promote respect for human rights globally. New programs launched under the PIDR include efforts to protect free and independent media, support democratic reformers, and strengthen election processes, including on the African continent. In March 2023, the U.S. Government will co-host the second Summit for Democracy with Zambia, as well as Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and South Korea.. Child Protection Compact (CPC) Partnership: On December 7th, the United States and the Government of Cote d’Ivoire signed a CPC partnership that aims to support the Ivoirian government’s work with national stakeholders and civil society organizations to address child sex trafficking and forced child labor.. ###
Memorandum on Verifications Concerning the Release of Data in Files Related to the Killing of President John F
This is a notification to the leaders of government departments and agencies, addressing the certification of information disclosure connected to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This section outlines the policy. Per the Presidential Memorandum issued on October 22nd, 2021, the 1992 Assassination Records Collection Act designated all government documents concerning the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to be made open to the public. The public should eventually have access to all the information regarding the assassination, so that they can be fully knowledgeable about it. The Congress determined that almost 303 years have passed since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, so it is only in extraordinary circumstances that any of the related records need continued protection. For over three decades since the law was passed, the shocking death of President Kennedy still stands out in U.S. history and in the minds of people alive on that sorrowful day; additionally, the need to keep documents related to his assassination has grown weaker over time. It is needful to guarantee that the U.S. Government is fully clear by revealing all documentation about the killing, apart from when there are essential reasons for withholding it. Sec. 2. History. The Act allows the withholding of information in records related to the assassination of President Kennedy as long as the delay is necessary to protect against a very serious risk to matters like national defense, intelligence activities, law enforcement, or foreign relations that outweighs the public’s need for the information.
S.-Africa Summit Leaders Session focused on working together to develop the African Union’s Agenda 2063.
Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., 11:42am Eastern Standard Time. The President greeted everyone with a cheerful good morning. I came to the realization last night after we had finished eating and the activity was over, that it was 5am for a lot of you. (Je suis vraiment impressionné par l’endurance que vous avez tous. I am greatly appreciative. I vow to speak in such a way that the remainder of the evening won’t extend into the next day. It is an honor to welcome you to Washington for the United States-Africa Summit. We had a great time dining with you and your partners last night. I had a wonderful experience and would like to thank you for taking the time. I must also express my sorrow to everyone in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the terrible losses of resident lives and destroyed neighborhoods caused by the flooding. Mr. President, we missed you last night, but if the US is able to provide any form of assistance, please do not hesitate to let us know.
Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor, released a statement regarding the United Nations’ decision to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women:
Today, the United Nations took drastic action in a momentous decision, ousting Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women due to the country’s well-known suppression of females and girls. This vote demonstrates the increase in the global agreement concerning Iran and the requirement for jurisdiction. The US is joining forces with its allies and partners globally to hold Iran responsible for its mistreatment of its citizens, particularly those who are peacefully demonstrating, women and girls, and the violence it is perpetrating against the Ukrainian people apart from its disruptive behavior in the Middle East. Across the past seven days, the U.S. has placed punishments on Iran to stop the bankrolling of terrorism, trampling of human rights in protest-related affairs, and providing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Russia for militaristic purposes against Ukraine’s fundamental systems. We have been working together with the EU, UK, Canada, Australia, and other nations who have imposed sanctions in conformity with their respective legal guidelines. The preceding sanctions concerning Iran’s nuclear activities, the decision by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate the oppressive measures taken by the nation against its citizens, and the declaration by the US, Australia, Canada, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Sweden and the UK condemning online harassment towards female protesters, all constitute this ongoing course of action. The latest appalling executions in Tehran serve to make us even more enthusiastic about spreading this growing agreement and looking for any conceivable methods of holding the Iranian government and those responsible for these outrages accountable.
Special counsels, such as the one who is overseeing the Department of Justice’s investigation about Trump, are meant to be impartial – yet they aren’t completely.
On November, Attorney General Merrick Garland selected experienced prosecutor Jack Smith to be the special counsel overseeing two criminal probes into former President Donald Trump. By 18, 2022, Garland sought to prevent any perception that the investigations were partisan-driven. However, President Trump and some of his supporters began to attack the probes, maintaining that they were biased. In an online post where his emotions were running high, the prior chief executive expressed that he would not receive a just treatment from Smith. Nonetheless, it was the duty of Garland to assign the latter person to ensure equity and legality. Smith was declared to be placed in charge of the Department of Justice examinations involving Trump’s participation in the events of January. Garland spoke of Smith as having “gained a reputation as a fair and tenacious prosecutor” pertaining to 6 insurrection and Trump’s management of sensitive governmental documents. Smith, who recently worked in the International Criminal Court at The Hague on war-related offences, pledged that he would “proceed with the probes independently and wherever the facts and laws lead”. From the viewpoint of a political scientist who works in the area of presidential systems, it appears that while special counsels may be intended to work independently, reality suggests that they do not act completely independently. Jack Smith, recently assigned as Special Counsel, was formerly a prosecutor at the Kosovo Specialists Chambers court located in The Hague in November.
A media briefing on the Biden Administration’s plans to be ready for a potential COVID-19 winter surge.
5:07 P.M. EST MR. MUNOZ: Hello, everybody. Happy Wednesday. Thank you for joining us for a press call to discuss the Biden administration’s winter preparedness plan for COVID-19. As a reminder, this call is on background, attributable to “senior administration officials.” It’s embargoed until the morning at 5:00 a.m. You should have just received a factsheet right before this call — right before I started talking. But without further ado, I have [senior administration official] on the call to walk through the plan, and then we’ll take some of your questions. So, [senior administration official]? SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Thanks so much, Kevin. Good evening, everyone. Thanks for being here. As Kevin said, you should have the factsheet in your inboxes, so I’m going to keep this as brief as possible. As expected, we’re seeing COVID cases rising in parts of the country following Thanksgiving. And while COVID isn’t the disruptive force it once was, we know that the virus will circulate more quickly and easily as folks gather indoors for the winter holiday season. Throughout the Biden administration’s COVID response, our first principle has been to be prepared for whatever the virus throws our way, and we have delivered. This moment is no different. To that end, today we’re announcing our Winter COVID-19 Preparedness Plan to ensure that we stay ahead of increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this winter. Our plan is focused on a few different things. First, making it even easier for Americans to access the tools we know work to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, or worse — like vaccines, tests, and treatments. Second, we’re standing ready to support states and communities with personnel, supplies, and other resources to get more shots in arms and meet urgent clinical needs as they arise. Third, accelerating our efforts to protect the highest-risk Americans, in partnership with states, at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, starting with updated vaccinations. Now let me get more specific on a few key aspects of the plan. First, starting tomorrow, each household can visit COVIDTests.gov and order a total of four at-home tests to be mailed directly to their doorsteps for free. That’s four free tests per household, regardless of how many tests they’ve ordered previously, with tests starting to ship next week — the week of the 19th. This adds another way Americans can access free tests this winter, including through their health insurance plan, which covers free — eight free tests per month per individual, as well as thousands of community-based locations around the U.S., like community health centers, schools, and long-term care facilities. We’re able to reopen COVIDTests.gov for a limited round because, in the absence of congressional funding, we’ve acted within our limited resources to buy more at-home tests for our national stockpile. Second, we’re making it clear to governors and local leaders that we’re in this together, and we’re asking them to get ready and step up too, now, to get more people vaccinated, including through mobile and pop-up vaccination clinics and to expend — to expand access to testing and treatments, including through more test-to-treat sites, in advance of the winter. We stand ready to support them in any way that we can, including making federal personnel available to be deployed as requested by states to address pressing needs, and pre-positioning personal protective equipment and other critical supplies, such as ventilators, to ship out to states if needed. Third, we’re putting our comprehensive surveillance capabilities to work in order to closely monitor Omicron subvariants that emerge here at home and around the world. From genomic sequencing to detect the evolution of the virus, to waste water surveillance and traveler-based genomic surveillance to monitor trends, we will stay on top of this virus and communicate clearly about what we’re seeing and what we know. Last and certainly not least, we’re focusing on highest-risk individuals, including those elderly living in nursing homes. We have the tools we need to prevent death and severe illness, and we want all nursing homes to take action now. To that end, we are releasing a winter playbook for nursing homes and long-term care facilities. This is a shorthand document focused on updated vaccinations, treatment for residents testing positive, and improving indoor air quality. We’re also expanding the pool of staff members at nursing homes who can administer shots, and we’re reaching out to governors where nursing home vaccination rates are low so that we can offer our support. Let me just close with this. We know what to do in this moment. We have the tools, infrastructure, and know-how we need to effectively manage this time to prevent hospitalizations and deaths, minimize disruptions, and respond to challenges. Everyone just has to do their part. For individuals, that means getting your updated COVID-19 vaccine right away and making use of other tools, like tests, and seeking out treatment as soon as you test positive. Making sure — I’m sorry. We’re doing our part by making it even easier for people who can do these things — easier for people to do these things by helping states and communities in any way we can. And we stand ready for whatever comes this winter. With that, I’ll take questions. Kevin? MR. MUNOZ: Thank you, [senior administration official]. First, let’s go to Sarah Owermohle at STAT News. Q Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. So I just wanted to ask, first, just why this can’t be on the record rather than on background. I think that that transparency would help people. But then also, I’m wondering, since the administration has been saying for a while now that you don’t have funds for the continued COVID-19 response, just where the funds came for these new tests. MR. MUNOZ: So, quickly, Sarah, on the first issue: Across every issue area at the White House, we hold embargoed calls on background ahead of any major announcement. [Senior administration official]? SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Thanks so much for the question. You know, this entire time as we have been fighting COVID, we’ve been talking about making hard choices given limited funding. And when we — sorry — and, you know, there remains an urgent need for additional COVID funding to help us stay prepared in the face of an unpredictable virus. So, at the end of the day, you know, we had to repurpose some of our existing money to focus on this important initiative as we are seeing cases go up. These are always hard choices, and we have to make trade-offs. MR. MUNOZ: Let’s go to Fenit at The Post. Q Hi. I will just second what Sarah about why this can’t be on the record. I understand that you hold these briefings ahead of announcements. I don’t see why that Americans can’t read the name of the government official explaining these — these actions and why they have to read unnamed government officials. That aside, my question is about masks. How do masks factor into your winter prepared — preparedness plan, especially since we’re not just dealing with COVID but flu and RSV, too? SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: So, thank you for that question. As you’ll see in our plan, we do reference masks. The administration has given out hundreds of millions of masks for free, and they are widely available. They were originally distributed to pharmacies, and we are now ensuring that they are also being distributed to places where people who might have greater challenges accessing free masks can get them, including food banks, community health centers, and other locations. And I think we view masks to be just one important tool in an arsenal of tools that is part of a multi-pronged strategy to combat COVID. MR. MUNOZ: Thank you. Let’s go to Shannon Pettypiece at NBC. Q Could you just bring us up to date on what the supply of Paxlovid is like? Like, what’s the latest numbers on how many doses you still have out there? You know, is that readily available? Are you really re- — pre-positioning any doses? Just sort of what’s the state of play with Paxlovid? SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Sure. Good question. So we have distributed out from our government stockpile roughly 6 million doses out to jurisdictions. I am confident in saying that we will have sufficient Paxlovid supply for domestic use for the foreseeable future. We feel very good about our resources with regard to Paxlovid. MR. MUNOZ: Let’s go to Madison Muller at Bloomberg.
Strengthening the United States’ actions to make sure Russia is accountable for its aggression against Ukraine
The United States is resolved to collaborate with our fellow nations and associates to introduce stringent repercussions on President Putin and those who have backed him for Russia’s repugnant fight against Ukraine. The Department of State is officially granting the individuals listed, in addition to a business associated with one of them, in accordance with Executive Order (E). O.) 14024 allows for sanctions to be imposed in response to the damaging activities of the Government of the Russian Federation, including those carried out by Oligarch Potanin and his allies. Vladimir Olegovich Potanin, one of the richest tycoons of Russia, used to take up the responsibility of Deputy PM in the Russian Federation, and is known to be connected with Vladimir Putin. Potanin is being named in accordance with section 1(a)(iii)(C) of Executive Order 14024 for having occupied a prominent role with Interros, a business whose assets are blocked by Executive Order 14024. The United Kingdom and Canada have made moves in opposition to Potanin and his business connections. KHOLDINGOVAYA KOMPANIYA INTERROS OOO (Interros) is owned and operated by Potanin and is involved in multiple aspects of the Russian economy. This is being classified according to the guidelines of Section 20183(a)(i) in Executive Order 14024 for functioning or having worked in the financial sector of Russia’s economy. EKATERINA VIKTOROVNA POTANINA, IVAN VLADIMIROVICH POTANINA, and ANASTASIA VLADIMIROVNA POTANINA, being the wife and adult children of Vladimir Olegovich Potanin, are being declared subject to the regulations of Executive Order 14024 due to Vladimir Potanin’s blocked assets. Furthermore, the hugely valuable superyacht, known as NIRVANA, in which Vladimir has an interest, is being considered blocked property as required by the mentioned executive order. Additionally, the members of the board of directors of the Russian Railways are also being affected by these regulations.
