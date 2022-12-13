Read full article on original website
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
Essence
Toast To The Holidays With Wines By Black Vintners
Give the gift of Black-owned wine for Christmas, Kwanzaa, or the New Year to get into the holiday spirit!. The holiday season is the perfect time to express appreciation for those you love with a bottle of wine from a Black-owned winery. To help you out, we sourced award-winning and...
Easy Ways to Share Holiday Cheer and Create Family Memories
This holiday season Alessandra Martinez is focused on being intentional about creating memories and moments together with her family. The creator of @livin.mivida.ale partnered with Macy’s to share her plans and ideas for a memorable day of holiday family fun. Create a Cozy and Relaxed Mood “It’s been our tradition...
These Outdoor Holiday Decorations Will Make the Neighbors Jealous
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Thanksgiving is over, meaning it’s time to start glitzing it up and pulling out all the stops before Christmas comes. If you’re someone who has stood by the sidelines for years watching your neighbors go over the top with extravagant outdoor displays, twinkling lights, and musical numbers while you put out the same illuminated reindeer and vintage candy canes that line your walkway, it’s time to step it up and bring some competition to the neighborhood decorating contests.Whether you’re looking for a towering Grinch...
dctheaterarts.org
Gay Men’s Chorus rings in the holidays with LGBTQ warmth, joy, and love
I heard the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC sing “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson twice during their Holiday Show. The second wasn’t planned, but it did speak to the chorus’s commitment to spreading joy through music during the holiday season. The show was...
Great Axios Chicago Gift Guide: Subscriptions
There's nothing quite like the gift of an annual membership, especially if you've already bought home goods or books for the holidays.Here are five options a bit off the beaten path for subscriptions and memberships:International Museum of Surgical Science Brains on display International Museum of Surgical Science. Photo: Alex Garcia/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesMuseum memberships are probably the most popular in this category, but it's always hard to pick just one. Short of signing up for all, we suggest the International Museum of Surgical Science at 1524 N. Lake Shore Drive. It's the only museum in North...
Fit For Christmas Star Amanda Kloots Shares How The Loss Of Husband Nick Cordero Inspired Her To Create A Christmas Movie
Amanda Kloots stars in the CBS holiday movie Fit for Christmas, and has opened up about how the loss of her husband inspired her.
Collider
'Violent Night' Just Might Rejuvenate Your Christmas Spirit
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Violent Night. Violent Night has all the makings of a future Christmas classic. It features a unique pitch: Santa Claus (David Harbour) is forced to dispatch a horde of armed criminals when they invade a rich family's home. It's also far gorier than the usual Christmas fare, thanks to director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters) and producer David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train). But underneath all the gore and profanity is a surprisingly moving story about the idea of "Christmas spirit" — namely, the feelings of peace and goodwill on Earth that tend to fill most people's hearts in holiday-themed movies.
12tomatoes.com
How To Make A Cheap Christmas Tree Look Glamorous
Christmas has a lot of iconic symbols, but the Christmas tree itself is pretty high up on the list. Though there is a rhythm to the holiday season, there’s always a drive to try something a bit new. The catch? New always comes with a price tag. What if you could upgrade a cheap store-bought Christmas tree to look glamorous without straining your wallet?
Review: The Mean One Turns a Holiday Humbug into Horror Nobody Asked For
They can’t all be winners (or even Hallmark Channel-worthy), but some Christmas movie ideas are great on paper, and then falter when it comes to the execution. Case in point: The Mean One, an unofficial, unsanctioned updating of the Grinch story, only in this version, the Grinch doesn’t just kill Christmas; he kills anyone who dares show an ounce of Christmas spirit. If you accidentally knock over a sleigh bell, you’re dead; if you light the wrong-colored candle, he’ll probably stab you in the eye with it; and if you even dream of stringing some lights on your house, you might find yourself headless.
Food Beast
In-N-Out Spreads Holiday Vibes With New Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Now what's the holidays without some ugly sweater action? Christmastime has a long and storied history of ironically putting the ugly holiday sweater on a pedestal, and In-N-Out is making sure fans can continue to do so while also declaring their love for the Double Double. The fast food icon...
stljewishlight.org
Hallmark’s latest Hanukkah movie is weirdly good
Like any truly great art movement, Hallmark’s foray into Hanukkah holiday movies has proceeded by fits and starts. When the Christmas content giant released its first Jewish movie in 2019, they couldn’t even squeeze the word “Hanukkah” into the title. Double Holiday and Holiday Date, both about interfaith holiday romances, featured beleaguered Jewish protagonists begging their studly Christian lovers to do a single Hanukkah activity while receiving a crash course on Christmas, a holiday they seemed to know nothing about despite its iron grip on American society.
comicon.com
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 9 – The Silent Night Of The Batman
More Comicon Advent treats now, a Christmas comic every day of Advent leading up to Christmas Day… today it’s ‘The Silent Night of the Batman‘, a classic short from Gary Friedrich with art by Neal Adams and Dick Giordano. It was a short in Batman #219...
Commercial Dispatch
Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season
My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: 7+ Random Thoughts I Had Rewatching The Holiday Classic
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation has long been one of my favorite holiday movies. Here are some thoughts I've had about the film.
pethelpful.com
Dogs' Sweet Reactions to Christmas Lights Are Full of Holiday Spirit
One of our favorite parts of Christmas time is driving around and seeing all the beautiful lights in the neighborhoods. The time and dedication some people put into their decorations are absolutely unreal. The only thing better than driving around and seeing Christmas lights is doing it with your loved ones. And yes, that includes the furry ones too!
macaronikid.com
Spreading Holiday Joy This Season with Stocking Stuffers at Target
Every holiday season, my family likes to make stockings full of treats to share with our loved ones. It's a fun way to spread joy during the season and we always head to Target to pick out everyone's favorite candies and treats!. In the seasonal section of the store (at...
Cinderella review – a heroine with some real welly
Cinders is a hard-working and independent-minded farmer while her prince is an environmental engineering student in Lynda Radley’s cheerful and energetic reworking
Gizmodo
Christmas Bloody Christmas Unleashes Plenty of Ho-Ho-Horrors
What if The Terminator was recreated as a black-light painting, and instead of a killer robot from the future, the scrappy heroine had to battle a killer robot Santa Claus? No need to wonder: that’s basically Christmas Bloody Christmas, a holiday slasher propelled by style, many F-bombs, and nifty practical effects.
