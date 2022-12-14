Read full article on original website
Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss broadband maps, COVID-19
We serve as Nebraska's elected Public Service Commissioners. Our job is to regulate industries that are natural monopolies, such as taxis, natural gas, telecommunications companies, grain warehouses, manufactured homes and the next generation 911 service. Our work in holding telecoms accountable and pushing broadband out to more rural locations is...
Interim leader named permanent Nebraska State Fair executive director
In her first full-time job with the Nebraska State Fair, Jaime Parr was the receptionist and accounts payable clerk. Now she's in charge of the entire fair. On Friday, the State Fair Board unanimously voted to make Parr the fair's executive director. She had been deputy executive director since December of 2020, and has twice served as interim executive director.
Carter Opinion: University competing harder for better talent
Last weekend 3,200 new graduates earned degrees from the University of Nebraska’s campuses – our state’s next generation of nurses and doctors, farmers and ranchers, engineers and business leaders. For all of us who serve in education, graduation is one of the most special times of year....
