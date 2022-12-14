ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss

As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
Top Speed

The Fisker Pear Crossover Is Aimed Directly At The Volkswagen ID 3

Back in 2019 when Fisker initially announced its plans to build an electric SUV, everyone was wondering if the company was serious about it. Just one year later, we got the first details on the Ocean electric SUV, and production started right on time - earlier in November 2022 – making Fisker pretty much the only EV company that has managed to start production of a new model on time. Now that the Ocean wowed the world, Fisker it turning its attention to a small electric city car dubbed the Pear (short for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) that is set to arrive in 2024. The future model was recently caught testing in California (videos below) and a photo was captured of it in a testing guise. The company confirmed the model will be priced at $29,900, before any incentives, and it should take on models like Volkswagen ID.3.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Engadget

VW teases second-generation ID.3 EV with design and tech upgrades

Volkswagen's electric car lineup is now mature enough that it's introducing second-generation models — and it appears the company is taking some criticism to heart. VW has teased a redesign of the ID.3 that addresses complaints about the first version while upgrading the technology. The compact EV now sports a "matured" design with a supposedly sharper-looking exterior and higher-quality interior materials. Importantly, it's also more functional — there's a larger 12-inch infotainment display, two cupholders in the center console and a removable luggage compartment floor.
CarBuzz.com

New Volkswagen Electric Cars Will Have 400+ Miles Of Range

Volkswagen has announced it will update its Modular Electric Drive System (MEB) platform. The platform currently underpins new models like the VW ID.Buzz and ID.4. A litany of Volkswagen Group brands also make use of the platform, including Audi, and some brands we don't get here in America, like Skoda and Cupra.
Detroit News

Toyota’s new Prius won’t be its last. Here's why

Toyota aired a Super Bowl commercial almost 18 years ago that opened with cars in traffic, their wheels spinning but going nowhere. “It’s been a long time since transportation has truly advanced,” a narrator intoned. “We’ve been moving; we just haven’t been moving forward.”
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Dealers Demand Compensation From Stellantis In China Over Domestic Model Production

Dealerships in China that sold locally manufactured Jeep vehicles are demanding millions in compensation from parent company Stellantis. The report comes via Reuters, which claims to have seen a letter signed by Chinese Jeep dealerships. The issue dates back to October 2022, when Stellantis filed for bankruptcy for its Jeep joint venture with Chinese carmaker and partner Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).
Interesting Engineering

Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets

Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
teslarati.com

Volkswagen invests nearly $500M to retool Wolfsburg plant for EVs

Volkswagen is investing nearly half a billion dollars in an effort to retool its Wolfsburg production plant for electric vehicle production. VW brand CEO Thomas Schaefer said on Wednesday that the German automaker would spend €460 million ($482 million) by early 2025 to completely makeover the Wolfsburg plant’s production equipment. Most of the money will be geared toward production of the ID.3, Volkswagen’s first EV to use the MEB platform it built especially for its electric vehicle push.
electrek.co

Ford looks to market American heritage to consumers in Europe with larger EVs

Nine months after outlining extensive plans to bring more EV models to Europe, Ford Motor Company shared its intentions to use the transition to rebrand itself under a new slogan – “adventurous spirit,” which represents American values like freedom, the outdoors, and of course larger vehicles. Whether consumers in Europe will embrace American heritage remains to be seen, but Ford’s EV technology could certainly help.
Robb Report

What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?

The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theevreport.com

Volkswagen AG creates the largest charging network in Europe with Elli

Milestone of 400,000 charging points reached – charging in 27 countries. Wolfsburg – Volkswagen AG and its charging and energy brand Elli have reached their next milestone: With 400,000 charging points, Elli is now operating the most significant charging network in Europe, with over 800 providers in 27 countries. Over the past 18 months, the network has doubled by adding about 200,000 new charging points. Elli most recently expanded its network in western and northern Europe by adding the Swedish energy company Vattenfall and the Dutch fast-charging specialist Fastned.
insideevs.com

BYD Outsells Tesla, Volkswagen In China And Becomes The Top-Selling Brand

Chinese brand BYD, which only started manufacturing cars in 2003, passed Volkswagen in sales on the Chinese market in the first four weeks of November, according to Automotive News. BYD sold 152,863 battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid cars between November 1 and November 27, an increase of 83 percent compared to last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy