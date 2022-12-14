Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
Top Speed
The Fisker Pear Crossover Is Aimed Directly At The Volkswagen ID 3
Back in 2019 when Fisker initially announced its plans to build an electric SUV, everyone was wondering if the company was serious about it. Just one year later, we got the first details on the Ocean electric SUV, and production started right on time - earlier in November 2022 – making Fisker pretty much the only EV company that has managed to start production of a new model on time. Now that the Ocean wowed the world, Fisker it turning its attention to a small electric city car dubbed the Pear (short for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) that is set to arrive in 2024. The future model was recently caught testing in California (videos below) and a photo was captured of it in a testing guise. The company confirmed the model will be priced at $29,900, before any incentives, and it should take on models like Volkswagen ID.3.
Engadget
VW teases second-generation ID.3 EV with design and tech upgrades
Volkswagen's electric car lineup is now mature enough that it's introducing second-generation models — and it appears the company is taking some criticism to heart. VW has teased a redesign of the ID.3 that addresses complaints about the first version while upgrading the technology. The compact EV now sports a "matured" design with a supposedly sharper-looking exterior and higher-quality interior materials. Importantly, it's also more functional — there's a larger 12-inch infotainment display, two cupholders in the center console and a removable luggage compartment floor.
New Volkswagen Electric Cars Will Have 400+ Miles Of Range
Volkswagen has announced it will update its Modular Electric Drive System (MEB) platform. The platform currently underpins new models like the VW ID.Buzz and ID.4. A litany of Volkswagen Group brands also make use of the platform, including Audi, and some brands we don't get here in America, like Skoda and Cupra.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Rivian's putting forklifts in quarantine as reports of bedbugs hit its manufacturing plant
Rivian is battling reports of bedbugs at its assembly plant in Normal, Illinois as the startup works to add a second shift of production.
Detroit News
Toyota’s new Prius won’t be its last. Here's why
Toyota aired a Super Bowl commercial almost 18 years ago that opened with cars in traffic, their wheels spinning but going nowhere. “It’s been a long time since transportation has truly advanced,” a narrator intoned. “We’ve been moving; we just haven’t been moving forward.”
Jeep Dealers Demand Compensation From Stellantis In China Over Domestic Model Production
Dealerships in China that sold locally manufactured Jeep vehicles are demanding millions in compensation from parent company Stellantis. The report comes via Reuters, which claims to have seen a letter signed by Chinese Jeep dealerships. The issue dates back to October 2022, when Stellantis filed for bankruptcy for its Jeep joint venture with Chinese carmaker and partner Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen invests nearly $500M to retool Wolfsburg plant for EVs
Volkswagen is investing nearly half a billion dollars in an effort to retool its Wolfsburg production plant for electric vehicle production. VW brand CEO Thomas Schaefer said on Wednesday that the German automaker would spend €460 million ($482 million) by early 2025 to completely makeover the Wolfsburg plant’s production equipment. Most of the money will be geared toward production of the ID.3, Volkswagen’s first EV to use the MEB platform it built especially for its electric vehicle push.
Drivers are stuck in limbo as world’s oil supply reshuffles
NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn’t want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere. “The price is so high, people...
electrek.co
Ford looks to market American heritage to consumers in Europe with larger EVs
Nine months after outlining extensive plans to bring more EV models to Europe, Ford Motor Company shared its intentions to use the transition to rebrand itself under a new slogan – “adventurous spirit,” which represents American values like freedom, the outdoors, and of course larger vehicles. Whether consumers in Europe will embrace American heritage remains to be seen, but Ford’s EV technology could certainly help.
What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?
The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
How automakers are leaning on dealerships in electric vehicle charging race
General Motors announced this week it is expanding its nationwide charging network for electric vehicles, setting up a race with rival Ford as U.S. auto giants compete for their share of the EV market. Both companies are leaning on their dealerships across the country to build out battery-charging infrastructure that will be open to the…
freightwaves.com
Stellantis to close Illinois auto factory in February, lay off 1,350 workers
Auto manufacturer Stellantis announced Friday it is shutting down an assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, citing the high cost of making electric vehicles. The Belvidere plant, which makes the Jeep Cherokee SUV, employs about 1,350 workers who will be laid off when the facility is closed by the end of February.
Stellantis Sending American Jobs To Mexico For Future Jeep Cherokee Production
Following last week's news that Stellantis is idling its Belvidere, Illinois plant in February, where the Jeep Cherokee is produced, it is now being reported that production of the next generation will move to the Toluca plant in Mexico. This facility will build gasoline, hybrid, and ICE versions of the Cherokee SUV.
theevreport.com
Volkswagen AG creates the largest charging network in Europe with Elli
Milestone of 400,000 charging points reached – charging in 27 countries. Wolfsburg – Volkswagen AG and its charging and energy brand Elli have reached their next milestone: With 400,000 charging points, Elli is now operating the most significant charging network in Europe, with over 800 providers in 27 countries. Over the past 18 months, the network has doubled by adding about 200,000 new charging points. Elli most recently expanded its network in western and northern Europe by adding the Swedish energy company Vattenfall and the Dutch fast-charging specialist Fastned.
insideevs.com
BYD Outsells Tesla, Volkswagen In China And Becomes The Top-Selling Brand
Chinese brand BYD, which only started manufacturing cars in 2003, passed Volkswagen in sales on the Chinese market in the first four weeks of November, according to Automotive News. BYD sold 152,863 battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid cars between November 1 and November 27, an increase of 83 percent compared to last year.
