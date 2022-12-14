Read full article on original website
Related
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
Police investigating deadly shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pelham Garden section.Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the chest on Morgan Avenue near Arnow Avenue. The man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but did not survive.Details are sketchy. Police say the shooter knew the victim.A woman, who says she is the wife of the victim, spoke to CBS2's Christine Sloan about some kind hostility between her husband and the suspect."It's my husband. It's my husband. We were supposed to move two weeks, and I'm a widow now. I'm a widow now with four boys. I can't believe this," she said."Who shot him?" Sloan asked."I don't know. I don't want say. I wasn't there," the woman said.Police say the suspect fled the scene.No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Israel deports Palestinian-French lawyer after accusing him of security offences, interior ministry says
JERUSALEM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Israel deported French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri on Sunday, who is accused of security offenses, the Israeli interior ministry said.
Comments / 0