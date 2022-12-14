Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Frank Ocean Drops T-Shirts, Posters and Reissued ‘Blonde’ Vinyl
Frank Ocean has returned with new merchandise. Rather than the jewelry he’s been putting out through his Homer label, the artist’s latest collection celebrates his blonded radio show. The drop features four t-shirts, two posters and a one-of-a-kind vinyl. Among the shirts, all of which are in black,...
hypebeast.com
Sam Wise Presents New E.P. 'None the Wiser,' Drops New Visuals for "Thankful"
House Of Pharaohs rapper, Sam Wise has returned with new music and he is more mature than ever before. Earlier this year, Hypebeast caught up with the London-based musician following his recent Billionaire Boys Club campaign, of which he was involved in the continuing press run from his critically-acclaimed project, Free Game. Now, the rhymer is back with another new E.P. in the form of None The Wiser — and he’s just dropped off some new visuals to go with it.
hypebeast.com
The Weeknd Drops New 'Avatar' Track "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)"
Ahead of the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water this Friday, December 16, The Weeknd has released his contribution to the film’s official soundtrack, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”. The song, which was written by The Weeknd, features production by Swedish House Mafia and composer...
hypebeast.com
Henry Cavill To Star In and Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Franchise for Amazon
While fans were disappointed to learn that Henry Cavill won’t be returning as Superman, they’ll still be able to see their favorite actor on-screen sometime in the future. Cavill will be starring in and executive producing the new Warhammer 40,000 franchise for Amazon Studios. Since its launch nearly...
"It's One Of The Bleakest Movies I've Ever Seen": 19 Movie Endings People Believe Are The Most Depressing Ever Filmed
"I saw it a million years ago, and I'm still upset about it."
hypebeast.com
Kojima Productions, Hammerstone Studios Producing 'Death Stranding' Movie Adaptation
Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios are developing and producing a movie adaptation of Hideo Kojima‘s 2019 video game, Death Stranding. The Japanese video game designer and director confirmed the news in a statement, “I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios. This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing ‘Death Stranding’ to the big screen.” This adaptation will mark the first feature film from Kojima Productions, with reports stating that “it will introduce new elements and characters into the ‘Death Stranding’ world.
hypebeast.com
Central Cee Is All About Love in His New Song "Let Go"
Back on a victory lap of his worldwide hit “Doja” — which became the first U.K. rap record to appear on Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade — West London rapper Central Cee is back with a new song aptly dubbed “Let Go.”. It’s no lie...
hypebeast.com
Adam Driver Fights off Dinosaurs in Latest Sci-Fi Thriller '65' Trailer
The trailer for Adam Driver‘s newest sci-fi thriller has officially been released. Titled 65, the Sony Pictures project sees Driver return to outer space, this time as an astronaut who has just crash landed on Earth, 65 million years ago. In this film, Driver plays the titular character of...
