House Of Pharaohs rapper, Sam Wise has returned with new music and he is more mature than ever before. Earlier this year, Hypebeast caught up with the London-based musician following his recent Billionaire Boys Club campaign, of which he was involved in the continuing press run from his critically-acclaimed project, Free Game. Now, the rhymer is back with another new E.P. in the form of None The Wiser — and he’s just dropped off some new visuals to go with it.

1 DAY AGO