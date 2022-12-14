Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black"
If something’s dubbed “washed,” the connotation associated with it is often negative. According to Urban Dictionary, “washed” is “a term used to describe a general feeling of exhaust, tiredness and lack of motivation.” Thankfully, Jordan Brand isn’t adhering to that malaise-inducing definition on their newest Air Jordan 1 colorway, the “Washed Black.” A largely understated color scheme with some compelling material adjustments, the “Washed Black” is the good kind of washed: fresh, clean and crisp.
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 1 Low Grails in Light of the "Black Phantom" Drop
With the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” right around the corner, it’s time to revisit eye-catching AJ1s currently dominating the sneaker sphere, including signature colorways such as “Bred” and “Chicago.” By now, these color stories are culturally synonymous with the career and legacy of Michael Jordan and the coterie of collectors who’ve popularized these famed models.
hypebeast.com
Frank Ocean Drops T-Shirts, Posters and Reissued ‘Blonde’ Vinyl
Frank Ocean has returned with new merchandise. Rather than the jewelry he’s been putting out through his Homer label, the artist’s latest collection celebrates his blonded radio show. The drop features four t-shirts, two posters and a one-of-a-kind vinyl. Among the shirts, all of which are in black,...
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club Looks to Space for Winter 2022 Drop 2
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club is back for another release before the close of the year. This time around, the brand looks to space for delivery two of its Winter 2022 collection. To bring about the latest offering, Williams’ clothing brand takes pieces of inspiration from a wide array...
hypebeast.com
South Korean Musician SHAUN Was Invited to Tour Leeum Museum's 'Kaleidoscope Eyes' Exhibition
HypeArt spoke with the singer-songwriter about where he finds inspiration and how AR and VR may seep into his future plans. Augmented Reality and virtual reality were once held as visions of a distant future. Just stating the words conjure up retro-futuristic films and TV shows, such as Star Trek or Back to the Future. As social media has shown over the years, however, this idealized future is well within the present and artists of all backgrounds have utilized AR and VR technologies to further expand on their creative expression.
hypebeast.com
Jeremy Scott Covers adidas Originals' Superstar In a Rich "Money" Print
Jeremy Scott is the master of madness, and now the designer continues developing his relationship with adidas Originals by plastering the Superstar in one of his most vividly rich prints, “Money.”. Taking a “Footwear White” base, Scott applies a full teal overlay decorated with dollar bills — ones branded...
hypebeast.com
MCM Reunites With BE@RBRICK for Monogram-Clad Collection
Since its 2001 creation, Medicom Toy’s BE@RBRICK has featured a wide array of collaborations from Astro Boy to TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Now the toy maker is expanding its fashion catalog by reuniting with MCM. The entities’ new collaboration sees the toys clad in MCM’s signature monogram print. Appearing in the offering...
hypebeast.com
The adidas COS fomQUAKE Is the adiFOM Q's Rusty Chemical Formula-Inspired Sibling
Might have parted ways with a certain controversial rapper, but the influence of their work remains strong within the Three Stripes’ identity — encouraging the brand to release the adiFOM Q, and now the adidas COS fomQUAKE. While structurally and visually identical to the adiFOM Q, the COS...
hypebeast.com
Ranking the Best Christmas Sneakers
‘Tis the season for festive looks. Sneakerheads have long been treated to pairs centered around Christmas, resulting in all sorts of unique takes on the theme. From bringing adored characters to life and assembling color coordinated styles, these festive looks continue to serve as some of footwear’s most adventurous releases. To celebrate the holidays, the Hypebeast team has put together a list of sneakers that best bring Christmas spirit.
hypebeast.com
Victor Victor and PANGAIA Deliver Latest Releases From Their Earth-Friendly Capsule
Shortly after being launched at the end of October, Victor Victor Worldwide and PANGAIA have returned to deliver the latest releases from their Earth-friendly capsule collection. Leading the range is the Chains Hoodie designed in collaboration with Steven Victor‘s music and media company. The limited-edition signature hoodie features a “Black” base and is accented by 3D embroidery and digitally printed chains.
hypebeast.com
Unsound Rags Offers a Series of Faded Black Vintage Levi's 501 Jeans
Following Faded Black Vintage Raglan Sweatshirt Drop, Unsound Rags is returning with another release centered around Levi’s 501 jeans. Adding to its Unsound series of vintage essentials, the Los Angeles-based vintage showroom has readied a new installment of thoughtfully sourced garments that show signs of aging and wear. “We like to showcase clothes that others would see as imperfect or, in some cases, unwearable. We take pride in selling garments with these characteristics,” stated Unsound Rags.
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Dunk Low Remastered Gets a "Mint Foam" Makeover
After revealing its first “Olive” iteration of the sneaker earlier this year, Nike has just presented an all-new version of its Dunk Low Remastered. Over recent times, Nike’s Dunk Low has been one of its most popular silhouettes with high-profile collaborations — such as the recently-dropped Lebron James version — and general releases keeping fans consistently engaged and excited for what’s to come next. For the Dunk Low Remastered, the Swoosh is now offering a revitalized version of the shoe — and it heavily leans into the current trend of deconstructed looks.
hypebeast.com
Clints' Last FW22 Collection Is Packed With Y2K and Varsity Sports Influence
Manchester’s front-running streetwear label Clints has had a busy year. Aside from opening its first-ever flagship store in the heart of Manchester City Centre, the brand has consistently kept its fans engaged with regular off-the-cuff releases of new — and evolving — garment lines, while its footwear collection has also continued to come on leaps and bounds with fresh iterations of its Stepper and TRL 2.0 shoes.
hypebeast.com
A1 Denim and Soho Yacht Club Present An Understated Trouser-Jacket Collaboration
For U.K. streetwear, it feels like there’s always a new kid on the block awaiting its turn to take the top spot of popularity. We’ve seen success with Corteiz, Clints, and Unknown (to name a few) and now two of London’s most promising emerging labels, A1 Denim and Soho Yacht Club, have come together to present a new denim jacket and trouser collaboration.
hypebeast.com
fragment design and Converse Reunite for a Pastel-Focused Chuck 70 Capsule
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design label never runs too far from the collaborative domain. We’ve recently seen the imprint reimagine Moncler’s classic Maya Jacket as well as craft its own VanMoof S3 e-Bike team-up, and now its delving back into the footwear space to produce a four-part footwear collection with Converse.
hypebeast.com
Pony Re-Releases the Classic M-100 Sneaker for Its 50th Anniversary
Iconic athleticwear brand PONY is reaching into its archives to revive the classic M-100 sneaker for a limited edition re-release for the label’s 50-year anniversary. As the brand name entails (Product of New York), the company was born in Manhattan during the early ‘70s, the era when PONY set its foundation on originality and authenticity inspired by New York culture. From players on the basketball court to break dancers on cardboard, PONY created sneakers for authentic individuals. The M-100 model is reflective of this ethos and 50-year heritage, and is now being reintroduced to a whole new generation of authentic trailblazers.
hypebeast.com
Made By Monsters and Ron English Connect for the UN1TED Edition 'Mogul Grin' Figure
This past October, Hong Kong saw UN1TED FEST 2022, a gathering of culture featuring 50 international and local brands, along with 30 music acts and showings of sports. Additionally, artist Ron English collaborated with Made By Monsters for a limited-edition Mogul Grin release. For the holiday season, UN1Ted and Ron...
hypebeast.com
Antoine Arnault Heads LVMH Holding Co. and Bode Sets Sail for Paris in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion looked toward the future. On the fashion week calendar, Bode announced that it will show its FW23 collection in Paris this January, and Marni shared that it will take its next collection to Tokyo in February. At LVMH, Antoine Arnault officially became the CEO of Christian Dior SE, the holding company that operates the larger luxury conglomerate. Elsewhere, the industry saw some forceful collaborations — among them, Givenchy teamed up with Disney for a 100th-anniversary capsule, and Telfar and Eastpak reunited for a slew of bright-blue bag offerings.
hypebeast.com
Local Creatives Tour the Diverse Food Stops Fuelling Them On-The-Go
In a new biking odyssey, VanMoof teams up with Hypebeast to find out how its lightweight-yet-high-powered e-bikes are helping a new generation of food enthusiasts discover an authentic array of cuisines. After stopping off at LA’s fresh-flavored eateries, the second installment in the series sees Hypebeast head to London where...
hypebeast.com
Sebastian Curi
Reminds you that you don’t have to have it all figured out. Like much of life, art is nothing more than a journey. Born in Buenos Aires and now based in sunny Los Angeles with his wife and studio partner, Macarena Luzi, the animator-turned-artist creates whimsical prints and paintings that radiate with joy. Animation and graphic design continue to be the breadth of his career as he’s created work for Apple, Zara, Venmo, Nike and The New York Times, amongst others. Painting, however, is what offers the Argentine a respite to explore his imagination in a way that the standard rules of design often limit.
Comments / 0