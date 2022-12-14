Read full article on original website
Related
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
County’s Moroccan Community Cheers World Cup Team — “Morocco became the first African team in World Cup history to reach the semifinals following a victory against Portugal last week…More than 100 members of the local Moroccan community gathered on Wednesday afternoon to watch their home country’s match-up against Les Bleus at the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church” [DCist]
ffxnow.com
MidnighTreats cookie bakery hopes to open in Vienna this weekend
MidnighTreats and its softball-sized cookies are back in the Town of Vienna. The business will potentially roll out its large, plant-based cookies this weekend with its new bakery at 167 Glyndon Street SE, fulfilling a dream that owner and Vienna resident Johnny Nguyen had since he started baking in his mom’s house.
ffxnow.com
Gold’s Gym in Reston’s Plaza America to relocate
Gold’s Gym has a new resolution for the upcoming year in Reston. The gym, which is currently at 11674 Plaza America, will relocate early next year, a gym employee told FFXnow. It’s expected to move to space at 11830 Sunrise Valley Drive. The company did not immediately return...
ffxnow.com
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Finished basement, three car garage, rear yard. Open: Sunday, 12-4 p.m. (Nadeem Malik – Green Logic, Inc) 1574 Westmoreland Street, McLean. 6 BR/6.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Two car garage, 10...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County could put bicycles and transit on par with cars when gauging transportation needs
When new development comes up for review in Fairfax County, one of the first questions often asked is “how will this impact vehicle traffic?”. A proposed shift in Fairfax County’s analysis could change that and put more emphasis on alternative modes of transportation. A new approach cagily named...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County top prosecutor Steve Descano to seek reelection in 2023
Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano is gearing up for what may be the most heated local election race in 2023. The first-term chief prosecutor, who defeated a longtime incumbent in 2019 on the strength of a progressive platform, is planning to seek reelection next year, a representative for Descano confirmed to FFXnow.
ffxnow.com
With cases on the rise, updated Covid vaccines added for kids under 5
Vaccines designed to combat omicron subvariants of COVID-19 are now available in Fairfax County for everyone 6 months and older. The Fairfax County Health Department has obtained updated or bivalent vaccines for kids 6 months to 5 years old after federal health officials approved the shots to that age group last week.
Comments / 0