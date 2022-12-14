ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, GA

Teens go joyriding in stolen vehicle; 1 arrested, 1 on the run, Ga. police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifepo_0jhvEiEw00

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Union City police arrested one teen and are looking for another, after the two teens allegedly stole a car.

The UCPD Traffic Unit was alerted via camera technology of a stolen vehicle driving through the city. Police responded, spotted the vehicle and attempted to box it in, but the teens accelerated, eluding police, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say they canceled the chase and began to search the area for the car.

The vehicle was located flipped over at Highway 29 and Gresham Road. When police approached the car, they spotted two teens, ages 16 and 13, running from the overturned car, they said.

One of the teens was arrested while the other escaped. However, the teen who escaped has been identified, UCPD officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Man shot sitting in car DeKalb County police report

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in their car on Saturday morning, DeKalb County Police said. The department said officers were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane regarding a person shot. Police said they found a man "in his 20s with a gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle."
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman found dead inside car in Union City, police say

UNION CITY, Ga. - Police said investigators have detained a man after officers found a woman dead inside a car he was driving. The Union City Police Department said officers discovered the woman unconscious in a black sedan outside a store on Roosevelt Highway at around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Police said medical personnel came to the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.
UNION CITY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

22-year-old charged with murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for shooting and killing a correctional officer earlier this week. Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 59-year-old Scott Riner. Police say he was arrested on Main St. in Lithonia by SWAT officers.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Canton authorities charge woman with death of toddler

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities charged a woman with murder concerning a toddler that was found dead Thursday. Canton police said on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m., officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a Canton home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
CANTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, several others injured after fiery multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is working a fatal accident on Tara Blvd at Old Dixie Road. Police said one person is dead and 10 others were seriously injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash resulted in vehicles catching on fire but they did not specify how many caught fire.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
214K+
Followers
148K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy