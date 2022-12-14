ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

ktalnews.com

Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene. According to SPD, investigators developed 30-year-old William Colby Sirman of Keithville as a suspect in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Neighbors in Keithville mourn lives lost

There was very little activity in Keithville on Thursday afternoon. The calm before the storm as families appear to have gathered what they could from the dozens of homes obliterated by Tuesday’s tornado. Full story here » https://trib.al/qugexU4. Neighbors in Keithville mourn lives lost. There was very little...
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino

A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. » https://trib.al/lmI2lWr. New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana …. A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man sentenced after killing a man at a birthday party

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing another man at a child’s birthday party in 2020. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old DeMichael Antonio Turel was sentenced to two decades in prison for the negligent homicide of 31-year-old Jermaine Robinson. Gunfire began at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street on June 10, 2020 and the victim was shot in the chest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police investigating after body found in Bossier home

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

TTPD: Child found wandering late night; mom arrested

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana mother was arrested after a concerned citizen flagged down a police officer to report finding a small child walking down the street alone wearing pajamas and no shoes early Wednesday morning. According to police, 24-year-old Sharedyjah Beard was arrested and charged with abandoning/endangering...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

U.S. Attorney: Shreveport man, woman sentenced in separate drug, gun cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and woman from Shreveport were sentenced to federal prison on unrelated drug possession and weapons charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The first case involved 20-year-old Timothy DeWayne Vasher, who was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Salvation Army of Texarkana gives out Angel Tree gifts

The Salvation Army of Texarkana was busy Thursday bringing Christmas joy to residents in the area. The organization held its Angel Tree gift giveaway at the old Pleasant Grove Elementary School. Salvation Army of Texarkana gives out Angel Tree …. The Salvation Army of Texarkana was busy Thursday bringing Christmas...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

3 teens wounded in Bossier City shooting facing charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three teens are facing charges after they get out of the hospital for their involvement in a shooting Wednesday night in Bossier City that left them wounded. Officers were called to Traffic and Berry Streets around 8:30 p.m. in response to multiple reports of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation

WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
WASKOM, TX
ktalnews.com

Going to Independence Bowl? Here’s what you need to know

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As Shreveport-Bossier prepares for Independence Bowl attendees to descend on the area, local law enforcement wants tourists and locals to know that safety is a top priority. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they partnered with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Texarkana city council passes spay, neuter ordinance

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that would require that pets are spayed or neutered in an effort to control pet populations. The ordinance requires any impounded pet returned to its owner or adopted from the city must be spayed or neutered...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Think it’s chilly now? Wait until Christmas weekend

A little rain now looks possible late Friday. A dry weekend will lead up to more rain Monday. The coldest air of the season arrives late next week. It’s possible that it could get colder than it did all of last winter. A chilly Friday & weekend: The cooling...
SHREVEPORT, LA

