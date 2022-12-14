Read full article on original website
Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.Hot NewsRoanoke Rapids, NC
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Sex Offender Last Person To See Teen Before She VanishedStill UnsolvedScotland Neck, NC
Taxpayers foot the bill for this illegal "shot house with rooms for rent.Hot NewsSouth Weldon, NC
WITN
Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
WITN
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
cbs17
Man arrested in connection with string of commercial robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Rocky Mount Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect responsible for several robberies over the last few weeks. Antwane Smith, 48, of Tarboro was put in handcuffs for his connection to four commercial robberies within the city limits of Rocky Mount, police said.
Suspect arrested after shooting at vehicle in Franklin
According to police, the Franklin Police Department, along with the Southampton County Sheriff's Officer conducted a search warrant in the 20000 block of General Thomas Highway.
WITN
Scotland Neck investigation leads to rape arrest
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with rape after an investigation by Scotland Neck Police. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers were informed about a possible rape of a juvenile at the ballpark in Scotland Neck on Dec. 12. After an investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker on Thursday.
cbs17
Man arrested, accused of raping a child in Scotland Neck, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police announced Thursday that they arrested a man accused of raping a child. On Monday, officers said they arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker, of Scotland Neck. It came after they said they received information about a possible rape of a child...
WITN
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy has revealed that one of the two victims found dead in a car earlier this month was 12 weeks pregnant. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the North Carolina Medical Examiners’ Office’s autopsy revealed Destiny Wiggins was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.
Adult shot in face by underage family member during dispute, Scotland Neck police say
A man was shot in his face by a family member Tuesday night.
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids police investigating after man ‘accidentally’ shot multiple times
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police continue to investigate a reported accidental shooting in which a Roanoke Rapids man was shot several times Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:11 p.m., officers responded to Rebecca Street in regards to shots being fired and people in a white sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed, police said.
cbs17
Man sold crack cocaine near Tarboro middle school, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for selling crack cocaine within a no-drugs zone near a Tarboro middle school. Morris Junior Bridgers was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around the Tarboro area, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said. Since July, controlled buys...
cbs17
Nash County mother faces charges after trying to set child on fire, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County mother is facing charges after attempting to light her son on fire, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday shortly after 6:30 a.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 4800 block of Mike Lane in reference to an active disturbance between family members.
Police: Man confesses to shooting that left 2 dead, 2 children in cold car
Rocky Mount police say a man has confessed to shooting a man and a pregnant woman in front of her children and leaving them inside a car parked outside Barnhill Construction. The two toddlers, who were not hurt, were found in the car with the bodies of Devone Brown and their mother, Destiny Wiggins.
Edgecombe County repeat offender arrested on drug charges
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man with an extensive record of drug charges dating back to 1989 was arrested again on Thursday. Morris Junior Bridgers was arrested by members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit after an investigation dating back to July. He was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
‘Operation Scrooge’ nets 16 arrests
A months-long undercover operation into the sale of illegal drugs in Hertford County ended last week when arrest warrants were obtained for 19 individuals. Engaging in what they named “Operation Scrooge,” the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office and the Ahoskie Police Department were able to serve those warrants on 16 individuals on Dec. 8.
WITN
Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
publicradioeast.org
Trial begins for man accused of murdering 5-year-old playing outside his Wilson home
Jury selection is underway in the Cannon Hinnant murder trial in Wilson County. Darius Sessoms is accused of shooting the 5-year-old in the head while he played with his two sisters in the front yard of his home in 2020. Aolani Pettit, 21, was also charged with felony accessory after the fact.
cbs17
Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
WITN
Washington man’s bond is $520,000 after drug raid
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man is in jail on a $520,000 bond after his arrest on multiple drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Randolph on Wednesday. The 29-year-old man is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in oxycodone, possession...
wcti12.com
Greenville man wanted, considered armed and dangerous
Greenville Police officers are looking for Duane Cotton, 31, of Farmville. Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official. Officials with Greenville Police said Cotton’s charges stem from a traffic stop with officers on December 3rd, 2022, in the area of Memorial and Peed Drive. Cotton fled...
Zebulon officer accidentally fires gun during traffic stop, shoots himself as driver dragged him
Officer Colby James accidentally shot himself in the arm after the woman tried to drive off and started to drag him.
