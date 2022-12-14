ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland Neck, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WITN

Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Scotland Neck investigation leads to rape arrest

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with rape after an investigation by Scotland Neck Police. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers were informed about a possible rape of a juvenile at the ballpark in Scotland Neck on Dec. 12. After an investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker on Thursday.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
cbs17

Man sold crack cocaine near Tarboro middle school, sheriff’s office says

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for selling crack cocaine within a no-drugs zone near a Tarboro middle school. Morris Junior Bridgers was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around the Tarboro area, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said. Since July, controlled buys...
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Edgecombe County repeat offender arrested on drug charges

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man with an extensive record of drug charges dating back to 1989 was arrested again on Thursday. Morris Junior Bridgers was arrested by members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit after an investigation dating back to July. He was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

‘Operation Scrooge’ nets 16 arrests

A months-long undercover operation into the sale of illegal drugs in Hertford County ended last week when arrest warrants were obtained for 19 individuals. Engaging in what they named “Operation Scrooge,” the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office and the Ahoskie Police Department were able to serve those warrants on 16 individuals on Dec. 8.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Washington man’s bond is $520,000 after drug raid

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man is in jail on a $520,000 bond after his arrest on multiple drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Randolph on Wednesday. The 29-year-old man is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in oxycodone, possession...
WASHINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville man wanted, considered armed and dangerous

Greenville Police officers are looking for Duane Cotton, 31, of Farmville. Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official. Officials with Greenville Police said Cotton’s charges stem from a traffic stop with officers on December 3rd, 2022, in the area of Memorial and Peed Drive. Cotton fled...
GREENVILLE, NC

