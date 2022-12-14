Nike is adding another sneaker to its lineup of the Dunk Low, this time with an icy color palette perfect for the winter season. The kicks arrive in “Worn Blue,” “Grey Fog” and “White,” with the base of the upper donning the pale gray shade. The overlays on the mudguard, lacing system and rear are covered in the pastel blue shade, while a touch of contrast is added with the use of fleece on the Swooshes on the sides. The fabric extends to the heel tab, which is accentuated with a bold red Swoosh logo. Further texture is added with the striped details on the tongue, while the design is rounded out with Nike’s branding in black on the tongue tag and footbed. The kicks are kept balanced with white midsoles.

