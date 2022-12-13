Read full article on original website
BBC
Health workers to get recommended pay award, says department
Stormont's Department of Health says it will implement a pay award which was recommended by an independent pay review body earlier this year. Doctors and dentists will get a 4.5% uplift with other health service staff getting an additional £1,400 a year. That is a below-inflation increase for most...
Federal Railroad Administration releases priorities for Northeast Corridor
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) recently released its list of priority projects in the Northeast Corridor (NEC), a railroad line that spans from Boston to Washington, D.C. The NEC Project Inventory guides up to $24 billion in funding FRA will invest in NEC intercity passenger rail service. “Modernizing and expanding the NEC through a transparent […] The post Federal Railroad Administration releases priorities for Northeast Corridor appeared first on Transportation Today.
federalregister.gov
Common Instructions for Applicants to Department of Education Discretionary Grant Programs
Office for Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development, Department of Education. Notice; revised common instructions. On December 27, 2021, the Department of Education (Department) published a revised set of common instructions for applicants seeking funds under a Department discretionary grant competition as part of a broader effort to reduce barriers for applicants. These common instructions are referenced in individual competition notices inviting applications (NIAs). In this notice, the Department is publishing a revised version of the common instructions that supersedes the version published on December 27, 2021.
hstoday.us
FEMA Announces Community-Driven Relocation Program, Shares Additional Resources for Tribal Communities
The Biden-Harris administration announced the launch of a new Voluntary Community-Driven Relocation program, led by the Department of the Interior, to assist tribal communities severely impacted by climate-related environmental threats. Through investments from President Joseph R. Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, the Department of the Interior is...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
House Bill Establishes Federal Agency Dedicated to Patient Safety
U.S. Representative Nanette Barragán (D-CA) has announced the introduction of H.R.9377 - National Patient Safety Board Act of 2022, legislation to establish an independent federal agency dedicated to preventing and reducing healthcare-related harms. This landmark legislation is a critical step to improve safety for patients and healthcare providers by coordinating existing efforts within a single independent agency solely focused on addressing safety in health care through data-driven solutions.
