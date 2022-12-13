Office for Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development, Department of Education. Notice; revised common instructions. On December 27, 2021, the Department of Education (Department) published a revised set of common instructions for applicants seeking funds under a Department discretionary grant competition as part of a broader effort to reduce barriers for applicants. These common instructions are referenced in individual competition notices inviting applications (NIAs). In this notice, the Department is publishing a revised version of the common instructions that supersedes the version published on December 27, 2021.

9 DAYS AGO