Covid cases explode in Beijing leaving city streets empty and daily life disrupted

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Sunday towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast, the South Korean military said.Japan’s broadcaster NHK reported that the ballistic missiles landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Japan’s vice defence minister Toshiro Ino said that there was no report of damage so far.North Korea has fired missiles with “unprecedented frequency” this year and according to Japanese officials, Sunday’s launch is the 35th time they have fired this year.It says that among them, 16 occurred from late September to the end of November.Pyongyang says it fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile on...

51 MINUTES AGO