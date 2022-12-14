ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Jan. 6 committee hearing to be held Monday, says chair

By Darryl Coote
 3 days ago

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection will hold its final public meeting on Monday, its chairman said.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters Tuesday that the panel's final hearing will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Rep. Bennie Thompson , D-Miss., told reporters Tuesday that the last hearing will be held Monday at 1 p.m. with its final report to be published Dec. 21.

Asked by reporters if the nine-person panel will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department, Thompson said, "Yes."

"We have made decisions on criminal referrals," he said.

Thompson did not reveal whom the nine-Congressmen panel will ask federal prosecutors to consider charging, but a select committee spokesperson later told media in a statement that decisions about specifics would be made "in the days ahead."

The committee has been investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump since being formed following a mid-May 2021 House vote with a mandate to understand the causes of the insurrection attempt.

The panel consisting of seven Democrats and two Republicans have held a series of public hearings broadcasting recorded and live testimony of witnesses concerning the specifics of the attack and events that led to a horde of pro-Trump supporters to siege upon Congress in an effort to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

The committee unanimously voted to subpoena Trump during its most recent public hearing, which the former president asked a Florida court to block.

On Nov. 14, the date Trump was scheduled to speak before the committee, Thompson issued a statement accusing the former president of failing to comply with their subpoena.

"Donald Trump orchestrated a scheme to overturn a presidential election and block the transfer of power. He is obligated to provide answers to the American People," he said.

Key West Conch
3d ago

Their report will be taught forever in History and World Civilization. The final chapters will be written by DOJ as Trump and enablers serve their sentences.

Trump Sucks!
3d ago

What a great early Christmas gift to recieving on Christmas week. The last final hearig should give these Trump supporters a wake up call. Because if this don't wake them up and they still refuses to believe the truth. Then nothing will, and Trump has done an excellent job of manipulating and brainwashing these people. Because apparently they choose Trump over America. And they choose Trump over God. Its like their lost souls and that's sad. GOD BLESS AMERICA 🇺🇸🗽

l fidler
3d ago

seriously? why aren't you investigating your own party into the Twitter Files" you broke the law, in my opinion, more so than any Jan 6 person. our own govt censored opposing opinions....

