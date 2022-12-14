ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Volkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShKn0_0jhvEFpz00

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) chief designer Klaus Zyciora is leaving the company and will be replaced by Porsche chief designer Michael Mauer, Volkswagen said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen said in a statement that "effective January 1, 2023, Michael Mauer will become Head of Group Design while also retaining his position at Porsche. He will replace Klaus Zyciora who is leaving the company to pursue tasks outside the Group."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Musk cashes out another $3.6 billion in Tesla stock

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tesla (TLSA.O) boss Elon Musk disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales on Wednesday, taking his total near $40 billion this year and frustrating investors as the company's shares wallow at two-year lows.
Reuters

Air India jumbo order includes 190 Boeing MAX, 30 787s -sources

LONDON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air India is close to a deal to order more than 200 Boeing jets including 190 narrowbody 737 MAX and 30 widebody 787s - part of an historic fleet shake-up roughly split with Boeing’s European rival Airbus, industry sources said on Friday.
Reuters

Factbox-UK retailers raising staff pay amid cost-of-living crunch

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Companies across Europe are offering one-off bonuses and renegotiating wages as surging inflation raises food and energy bills for staff over the winter. Trade union Unite said on Dec. 16 thousands of workers at luxury carmaker Rolls Royce Motor Cars have agreed a pay deal worth up to 17.6%, calling it the largest single pay deal in the history of the factory in southern England.
Reuters

Henkel spins off its Russia business

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) said on Friday it has spun off its Russia business after the chemical and consumer goods company had announced its exit from the country earlier this year.
Reuters

Reuters

666K+
Followers
369K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy