Two children dead following shooting on Kirby, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two children dead. Police said it happened around 1:08 a.m. at Raines and Kirby. MPD said a boy and a girl juvenile were pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect(s) were occupying a dark-colored sedan. Call...
Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.
Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
Memphis man arrested for murder of former Southaven athlete
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mark McDaniel was arrested at his residence by Memphis Police Saturday afternoon. The 24-year-old is being charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to DeSoto County. On Saturday morning, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi. Christian Saulsberry […]
One dead in officer-involved shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
Memphis firetruck involved in deadly crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after getting into an MFD-involved car accident on Getwell Road. A little after 3 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department was working the scene of a crash at 240 and Getwell. According to MPD, the fire engine was struck by a vehicle. One person inside the car was pronounced […]
Juveniles arrested for Tipton County burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department has put an end to a string of burglaries, thefts and vandalism by arresting three juveniles Friday. According to reports, the crimes were targeted primarily at the Forrest Hill Golf Course, which is located at 200 Kubo Rd. in Drummonds. The crimes happened over a three-week period. […]
Officer-involved shooting overnight leaves suspect dead, 3 others on run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting overnight left one suspect dead and three others on the run. According to Memphis Police, officers were on patrol at about 11:45 p.m. on Friday when they saw a suspicious car at American Way and Goodlett. Officers initiated a traffic stop, and the...
Three teenagers arrested in string of golf course burglaries, deputies say
TIPTON, Tenn. — Three people were arrested in a string of burglaries, that resulted in thousands of dollars in damages. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office received several burglary calls at the Forrest Hill Golf Course on Kubo Road, over the course of three weeks. The latest incident occurred...
One dead after fire truck struck by car on I-240, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a fire truck was struck by a car on I-240 on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened around 3:20 a.m., at I-240 and Getwell, police said. MPD said the fire truck was struck by a car.
actionnews5.com
Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
desotocountynews.com
UPDATE: Police search for missing man now found safe
UPDATE: Southaven Police updated their information at 7:45 a.m. Friday morning to say that Alexander had been found safe. Southaven Police are putting out a call for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Nathan Alexander was reported missing to the department and efforts are being made to find him.
One in custody after woman shot in neighborhood off Walnut Grove
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday. Memphis police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Eastview Drive off of Walnut Grove. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say they have a man in custody.
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
desotocountynews.com
Accident injures three in western DeSoto County
Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
Tennessee teacher accused of sending explicit photo to 14-year-old boy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A White Station High School teacher has been charged after being accused of sending an explicit photo to a student. Memphis-Shelby County Schools says James Baker has been placed on leave. Police say Baker, 55, sent the inappropriate picture to one of his male students who is 14 years old. The boy’s […]
Woman critically injured in shooting, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured in a shooting, according to Memphis Police. MPD responded to the 100 block of Eastview Drive about a shooting just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. They found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Regional One in critical...
Walls police officer, 2 others injured in crash, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Mississippi police officer and two other people were injured following a crash in DeSoto County. The crash happened Thursday night just before 11 p.m. at Hwy. 61 and Starlanding Road. A Walls Police officer was taken to Baptist DeSoto, along with two others, according...
Five people shot in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
