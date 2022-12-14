ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

WREG

Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man arrested for murder of former Southaven athlete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mark McDaniel was arrested at his residence by Memphis Police Saturday afternoon. The 24-year-old is being charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to DeSoto County. On Saturday morning, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi. Christian Saulsberry […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis firetruck involved in deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after getting into an MFD-involved car accident on Getwell Road. A little after 3 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department was working the scene of a crash at 240 and Getwell. According to MPD, the fire engine was struck by a vehicle. One person inside the car was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Juveniles arrested for Tipton County burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department has put an end to a string of burglaries, thefts and vandalism by arresting three juveniles Friday. According to reports, the crimes were targeted primarily at the Forrest Hill Golf Course, which is located at 200 Kubo Rd. in Drummonds. The crimes happened over a three-week period. […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

UPDATE: Police search for missing man now found safe

UPDATE: Southaven Police updated their information at 7:45 a.m. Friday morning to say that Alexander had been found safe. Southaven Police are putting out a call for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Nathan Alexander was reported missing to the department and efforts are being made to find him.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

One in custody after woman shot in neighborhood off Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday. Memphis police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Eastview Drive off of Walnut Grove. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say they have a man in custody.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Accident injures three in western DeSoto County

Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Five people shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
MEMPHIS, TN

