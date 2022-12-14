ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

scottsdale.org

Boardwalk decks the halls with merry events

Arizona Boardwalk has stocked up on fun for the whole family for the holidays. Remaining on its calendar of merry festivities are the Family Fun Holiday Fair & Marketplace, Candlelight Open Air Concerts, and holiday-themed experiences inside its various attractions. “We are a family-friendly destination and we're a great place...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Hidden Gem: TwentyThree01 boasts creative drinks, fun times

When Chuck and Angela Fazio moved from a traditional real estate agency to a cloud-based international company, they were left with a beautiful building in Chandler. So, the couple did what anyone would do. They opened a nightclub and a lounge. TwentyThree01 Bar & Nightclub and The Forum Lounge are...
CHANDLER, AZ
luxesource.com

East Coast Style Meets Desert Traditional In This Historic Home

For some people, the allure of home is just too strong. After being based in New York City and vacationing in Cape Cod for years, one couple began to feel the pull of their Arizona roots. Wanting to close the distance from their elderly family members, they decided they needed an abode in their home state.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $7.299 Million, This Signature European Home in Scottsdale Arizona Overwhelms You With Picturesque Desert Mountain And Dramatic City Light Views

42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona was sited on one of Desert Mountain’s most picturesque lots providing elevated vistas of the full 18th fairway of Chiricahua course with vast valley and city light views. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,929 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months

Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
GILBERT, AZ
macaronikid.com

8th Annual SxS Addicts Christmas Cruise - Surprise

They are collecting NEW unwrapped toys for Surprise PD. One of Surprise Police Departments officers will be on site again to start the parade off with the National Anthem. Starting at Surprise Park (15960 N Bullard Ave Surprise, AZ 85374). The parade starts at 6pm. Check out the FB Event...
SURPRISE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Elevate Your Holiday High with These 12 Gift Ideas for Weed Smokers

It's that special time of year in the Valley when the color green evokes images of Christmas trees, mistletoe — and magical marijuana plants. As the holiday season begins, so does the mad scramble to find gifts for family and friends. Whether you're playing Canna Clause or Secret Santa...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

First Taste: This Upstairs Eatery is Perfect for Your Next Girls' Night Out

When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

A Luxurious Hillside Estate In Fountain Hills Arizona With Picturesque Views Of Red Mountain Hits The Market For $3.6 Million

9650 N Rock Ridge Trl Home in Fountain Hills, Arizona for Sale. 9650 N Rock Ridge Trl, Fountain Hills, Arizona stretches on the 0.77 Acres landplot with picturesque views of red mountains and chic appliances for luxury living. This Estate In Fountain Hills offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,211 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9650 N Rock Ridge Trl, please contact Todd Hoffman (Phone: 480 505 6300) and Roseanne Hoffman (Phone: 602 526 2399) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties for full support and perfect service.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
KTAR News

Torchy’s Tacos opens 3rd Valley location in Queen Creek

PHOENIX — Texas-inspired Torchy’s Tacos opened its third Valley location on Wednesday. The new restaurant is located at Queen Creek Marketplace near Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To A Magical Maze Of Christmas Lights

You're probably familiar with the Christmas lights maze at Scottsdale's Enchant Christmas, but there's another lesser-known light maze that is just as magical. Only In Your State reported that Desert Farm Lights near Surprise is complete with over a million lights. Nearly half of the lights are part of a maze that makes you feel like you're wandering in a field of candy canes.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azmarijuana.com

STIIIZY Takeover @ Nirvana Center Tempe

Buy One Get One FREE (BOGO) all STIIIZY Pods & LIIILs this Saturday (12/17) at Nirvana Center Tempe. Ambassadors onsite from 11am-3pm!. Spend at least $60 on STIIIZY products (pre-tax) for your chance to play STIIIZYBALL! Win FREE STIIIZY merchandise and an engraved v1 Battery*!. One lucky customer will open...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

