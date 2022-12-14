Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
scottsdale.org
Boardwalk decks the halls with merry events
Arizona Boardwalk has stocked up on fun for the whole family for the holidays. Remaining on its calendar of merry festivities are the Family Fun Holiday Fair & Marketplace, Candlelight Open Air Concerts, and holiday-themed experiences inside its various attractions. “We are a family-friendly destination and we're a great place...
scottsdale.org
Hidden Gem: TwentyThree01 boasts creative drinks, fun times
When Chuck and Angela Fazio moved from a traditional real estate agency to a cloud-based international company, they were left with a beautiful building in Chandler. So, the couple did what anyone would do. They opened a nightclub and a lounge. TwentyThree01 Bar & Nightclub and The Forum Lounge are...
luxesource.com
East Coast Style Meets Desert Traditional In This Historic Home
For some people, the allure of home is just too strong. After being based in New York City and vacationing in Cape Cod for years, one couple began to feel the pull of their Arizona roots. Wanting to close the distance from their elderly family members, they decided they needed an abode in their home state.
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $7.299 Million, This Signature European Home in Scottsdale Arizona Overwhelms You With Picturesque Desert Mountain And Dramatic City Light Views
42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona was sited on one of Desert Mountain’s most picturesque lots providing elevated vistas of the full 18th fairway of Chiricahua course with vast valley and city light views. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,929 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
macaronikid.com
8th Annual SxS Addicts Christmas Cruise - Surprise
They are collecting NEW unwrapped toys for Surprise PD. One of Surprise Police Departments officers will be on site again to start the parade off with the National Anthem. Starting at Surprise Park (15960 N Bullard Ave Surprise, AZ 85374). The parade starts at 6pm. Check out the FB Event...
Phoenix New Times
Elevate Your Holiday High with These 12 Gift Ideas for Weed Smokers
It's that special time of year in the Valley when the color green evokes images of Christmas trees, mistletoe — and magical marijuana plants. As the holiday season begins, so does the mad scramble to find gifts for family and friends. Whether you're playing Canna Clause or Secret Santa...
Phoenix New Times
First Taste: This Upstairs Eatery is Perfect for Your Next Girls' Night Out
When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).
luxury-houses.net
A Luxurious Hillside Estate In Fountain Hills Arizona With Picturesque Views Of Red Mountain Hits The Market For $3.6 Million
9650 N Rock Ridge Trl Home in Fountain Hills, Arizona for Sale. 9650 N Rock Ridge Trl, Fountain Hills, Arizona stretches on the 0.77 Acres landplot with picturesque views of red mountains and chic appliances for luxury living. This Estate In Fountain Hills offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,211 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9650 N Rock Ridge Trl, please contact Todd Hoffman (Phone: 480 505 6300) and Roseanne Hoffman (Phone: 602 526 2399) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties for full support and perfect service.
Torchy’s Tacos opens 3rd Valley location in Queen Creek
PHOENIX — Texas-inspired Torchy’s Tacos opened its third Valley location on Wednesday. The new restaurant is located at Queen Creek Marketplace near Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
iheart.com
Arizona Is Home To A Magical Maze Of Christmas Lights
You're probably familiar with the Christmas lights maze at Scottsdale's Enchant Christmas, but there's another lesser-known light maze that is just as magical. Only In Your State reported that Desert Farm Lights near Surprise is complete with over a million lights. Nearly half of the lights are part of a maze that makes you feel like you're wandering in a field of candy canes.
AZFamily
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
azmarijuana.com
STIIIZY Takeover @ Nirvana Center Tempe
Buy One Get One FREE (BOGO) all STIIIZY Pods & LIIILs this Saturday (12/17) at Nirvana Center Tempe. Ambassadors onsite from 11am-3pm!. Spend at least $60 on STIIIZY products (pre-tax) for your chance to play STIIIZYBALL! Win FREE STIIIZY merchandise and an engraved v1 Battery*!. One lucky customer will open...
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In Phoenix
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area vegan restaurant in danger of closing down
The Coronado is efforting one last push to get more customers through their doors, or they might have to close down permanently. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
Tiger Woods’ PopStroke to Expand Phoenix Region Footprint Next Year
The mini-golf, entertainment, and dining hub, which currently operates one location in Glendale, plans to open two more – one in Scottsdale and a second in Glendale – sometime next year.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Phoenix, Arizona
Job opportunities, a favorable climate, and a nonstop social schedule full of things to do make Phoenix an excellent option for single individuals.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
The power of people: Donations flood in after viral TikTok shows 82-year-old Walmart greeter in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are. “My life has been up and down up and down," Carman said as she laughed. “They say these are the golden years and I say what’s golden about 'em?”. When...
