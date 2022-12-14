Read full article on original website
Thursday December 15th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Tottenham’s 2023-24 third kits are going to be... beige.
It apparently really is kit leak season right now, which makes sense — the World Cup is winding down with the final on Sunday and there isn’t any other (men’s) football happening at the moment, so what’s there to talk about besides 2022-23 kit leaks and the impending collapse of the world’s largest social media platform?
Klopp Talk: ‘There’s A Chance’ World Cup Players Feature Against City
Liverpool wrapped up their mid-season break training camp yesterday with a friendly against AC Milan that they won 3-1. Following the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke with the media about the training camp, and confirmed that some of the Liverpool players that played in the World Cup could feature in the clash with Manchester City on Thursday.
Birmingham City 3-2 Reading: Player Ratings
What an unfair night for Joe Lumley. Caught off guard by Loum’s perfect flick to Troy Deeney in front of his goal for the early first, and then asked to make a desperate slide towards Chong when Mbengue let him through alone. Made a lovely save in the second half when Hannibal ran past Loum and into his box, pawing a searching effort wide, and generally kept Reading’s backline sturdy in the second half.
Harvey Elliott on His Season So Far — and on What’s to Come
Prior to Liverpool’s friendly against AC Milan today, Harvey Elliott spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about a number of things, but especially his thoughts on the season so far. Elliott has already made a major impact for the Reds this season, but hasn’t had much time to reflect in the midst of it all:
Scan suggests Richarlison to miss 5-6 weeks with hamstring injury
Tottenham fans have been sweating the scan of Richarlison’s hamstring after he injured himself in the warmup ahead of Brazil’s World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia. You’ll recall that Richarlison went on to play 84 minutes in that match before returning to London. It’s not good news....
Sky Blue News: Bellingham Buzz, City Cash In, The Boys Are Back, and More...
Just one more day until Manchester City Men’s team are back on the pitch to face Girona in a club friendly. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the first weekend back for the Blues. First up... Buzzer turns 80. Happy birthday Mike Summerbee.
Match Preview: Hull City v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(21st) Hull City v Sunderland (11th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Liverpool vs. AC Milan: Dubai Super Cup - Club Friendlies 2022-23 How to Watch
As the World Cup draws to a close, Liverpool face Serie A club and long-term European rivals AC Milan in a club friendly in the Dubai Super Cup tonight, before resuming competitive football next week. Players from England, Brazil and the Netherlands will be unavailable due to their recent involvement...
Coventry United Ladies 0-4 Reading Women: Conti Cup Match Report
Reading finished their final match of 2022 in style, beating Championship side Coventry United 4-0 in their last group match of the Continental Cup. Team: Moloney, Mukandi (Bryson 45), Caldwell, Evans (Hendrix 46), Woodham, Vanhaevermaet, Eikeland (Primmer 77), Troelsgaard (Harries 46), Rowe, Wellings, Dowie (Lauren Wade 77). Although the temperature...
Klopp Talk: We Were Super Dominant
Liverpool continued their preparations for the resumption of club football in Dubai on Friday. They racked up an impressive 4-1 victory over AC Milan, with several of the Academy kids getting in on the fun in the second half. After the game, manager Jürgen Klopp gave his opinions on how...
Tottenham’s rumored 23-24 away kits look absolutely dope
We’re nearly at the new year which means it’s officially Kit Leak Season! This is usually when designs for next season’s kits start to leak out at the Footy Headlines blog and that’s exactly what’s happening. We’ve already gotten details about next season’s home kit...
December 16th-18th Weekend Open Thread
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Brereton Diaz and Gyokeres transfer updates, Coady charity
Everton finished the first half of their Barclays Women’s Super League campaign in style with a comprehensive 3-0 over Tottenham Hotspur in London. [EFC]. Everton look to be out of the running for Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao. [EFC]. Iván Fresneda has been reported as a potential target for Everton....
Nat Phillips and Liverpool Prepare for Milan and Divock Origi Reunion
On Friday, Liverpool continue their preparations for the restart of the 2022-23 season following the World Cup with a friendly against AC Milan in Dubai. Mid-season warm-up games are hardly appointment television, but there is one point of special interest. For Liverpool players and fans, it will be a chance...
97 Corners an counting…
Sunderland have been prolific in front of goal this season, an impressive feat considering the side was without a recognised striker for over 30% of the campaign thus far. With the talismanic Ross Stewart having sustained a well-documented long-term injury, that has kept him out of action since Middlesbrough in early September, as well as a 6-week lay-off for loanee, Ellis Simms, our penchant for being able to stick the ball in the back of the net, has shown no sign of slowing down.
On This Day (16 December 1950): Sunderland and Derby share 11 goals in record-equalling fixture
Since the resumption of the Football League after the interruption of the Second World War, Sunderland had failed to seriously trouble the top of the table until the 1949-50 season, when three defeats in the last five games meant the lads missed out on winning the title by two points.
Chelsea to sign 19-year-old striker David Datro Fofana from Molde FK — reports
Having lost striker Armando Broja to an ACL injury during a mid-season friendly, Chelsea are said to be looking for replacements. One potential candidate, who probably has been a longer-term target for head coach Graham Potter and the former recruitment team at Brighton, could be 19-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, who currently plays for Molde FL at the top of the Norwegian Elitesierien.
Another lost season for Tino Anjorin after ‘significant’ ankle injury, surgery
After just 437 minutes of football across his two loan spells last season, Tino Anjorin’s current season could be over after just 479, after the 21-year-old forward underwent ankle surgery this week and has, at least for now but perhaps for the rest of the season, returned to Chelsea from his loan at Huddersfield Town.
