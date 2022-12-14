Read full article on original website
Related
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.
Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
Oyster harvesters upset after AMRD closes fishing areas due to overharvesting
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Many oyster harvesters gathered in Dauphin Island to meet with Scott Bannon, the director of the Alabama Marine Resource Division, after AMRD announced they are closing two areas in the bay. The AMRD closed a portion of waters on the east side of the Mobile bay Tuesday afternoon due to […]
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
Major meth, fentanyl drug ring busted in Butte
Officials call it one of the largest federal drug trafficking probes that brought more than 2,000 pounds of meth and 722,000 fentanyl-laced pills from Mexico to Butte.
NBCMontana
ATF, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement offer reward for firearms theft suspect
MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the rest and conviction of suspects for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors in Butte.
montanarightnow.com
ATF Offers Reward in Butte Burglary
Release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Butte, Montana — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors, a federal firearms licensee.
