Slowly but surely, the players recruited from the previous coaching staff are transferring out of the Oregon Ducks football program. Transitions like these are expected and the latest player to seek more playing time elsewhere is linebacker Jaden Navarrette. The former 4-star recruit from Norco, Calif redshirted in 2020 and played just sparingly in 2021 because of injuries and the same can be said this season. It would have been interesting to see how Navarrette’s career would have progressed if he wasn’t hampered by lingering injury issues. When you add the fact a brand new coaching staff was brought in, the writing was on the wall. Navarrette becomes the 16th Duck to enter the portal after the regular season ended. He has three years of eligibility remaining and at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, someone will receive a quality linebacker who just needs the playing time to prove himself. Jaden Navarrette’s Transfer Portal Profile Collegiate StatsOregon Ducks 2021: 1 game | no statsVitals Hometown Norco, CA Position LB Height 6-foot-3 Weight 230 pounds Class 2021 Former Recruiting Profile Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 90 CA LB 247Sports Composite 4 0.8984 CA LB Rivals 4 5.8 CA LB ESPN 4 81 CA LB On3 Recruiting 4 89.77 CA LB Top Schools Before Commitment Oregon Ducks Arizona Wildcats Arizona State Sun Devils Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Bulldogs Twitterhttps://twitter.com/JadenNava11/status/160432517773040025611

EUGENE, OR ・ 33 MINUTES AGO