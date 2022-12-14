ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, MT

WOOD

Saying farewell to Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 16, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
MUSKEGON, MI

