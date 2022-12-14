Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Saying farewell to Jordan Carson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
Vintage Richmond Park photos spark nostalgia on the west side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Richmond Park on the city's west side, people have been making memories for decades. Although times have changed, pictures from the past still bring people together. Barbara Schut was 6 years old when she moved to Grand Rapids. She learned to skate at Richmond...
Former WMU Football Player Stomps Face Of Defenseless Man On The Ground
A former Western Michigan University football player recently announced he's eligible for the NFL draft but has a big problem to deal with and that's assault charges. Originally from Muskegon, Michigan, 23-year-old La'Darius Jefferson played two seasons at Muskegon High School and was once named Michigan High School Football Player of the Year.
Jenison Public Schools addresses 'racist behavior' of students during game against Wyoming
Jenison Public Schools released a statement after students were involved in apparent 'racist behavior' during a boys high school basketball game against Wyoming Public Schools Friday night. A Jenison student allegedly put his hands under his armpits and made monkey noises while an African American student from Wyoming shot a...
Person arrested for stealing Ottawa Co. fire truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and stealing a fire vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The incident started around 11 a.m. Saturday at 15146 16th Avenue in Marne, where deputies found a man damaging property and pulling fire alarms. When the fire...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 16, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
Lake-Effect Snow Continues To Pile Up In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 11 p.m. Friday night, snowfall reports of 2-5 inches have already come in from around West Michigan, with the highest report so far being 5 inches as measured in Ludington. The bad news for those planning to hit the roads over the weekend, more snow is on the way!
Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
Fire department vehicle stolen while on call in Marne
A fire department vehicle was stolen Saturday morning in Marne and driven to Grand Rapids.
Snow update: Lake effect to intensify for West Michigan, up to 5 more inches in some areas
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - If you’ve already shoveled the driveway or gotten the snowblower out once today, you might need to do that again tonight or early tomorrow. The National Weather Service has issued a forecast update, saying lake effect snowshowers are now expected to intensify tonight and into Sunday morning in some areas of West Michigan.
No injuries after Delta flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis makes emergency landing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis had to make an emergency landing at Gerald R. Ford Airport Friday morning after engine troubles. Delta Flight 2706 took off from Gerald R. Ford Airport around 7:30 a.m. and about 30 minutes later reported engine trouble. Gerald...
WWMTCw
Gerald R. Ford International Airport expansion set to be largest in America
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is expected to show off its new $110 million dollar expansion project in the coming years. An expansion of Concourse A, is a part of the capital expansion program called Elevate, according to airport officials. Proposals: Artists invited to...
Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly crash
The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had its liquor license suspended for two weeks, with the state saying it overserved a man charged with causing a deadly crash, the Holland Sentinel reports.
Police: Armed man barricades family member in Grand Haven motel
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI — A suspect is in police custody after allegedly barricading himself and a family member in an Ottawa County motel. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at the Courtesy Motel at 15877 Lake Michigan Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
Man taken into custody following domestic incident at motel
Man arrested after barricading in room following domestic incident at Courtesy Motel in Grand Haven Township Friday evening
Feds charge multiple Michigan men tied to illegally converting handguns to fully automatic
Federal authorities have charged multiple Michigan men allegedly tied to selling or distributing illegal devices used to convert handguns from semi-automatic to fully automatic. U.S. attorneys and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday, Dec. 15 said that 11 men have been charged as part of a ring that involved...
Big Rapids Charter Township answers questions on $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant
BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Big Rapids Charter Township Board has a big decision to make: Whether or not to sell the land near the Big Rapids Airport to Gotion Inc. for the purpose of making electric vehicle batteries. On Wednesday evening, the board held a special meeting...
What’s being built off U.S. 31 near the airport? Somewhere you could live
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A manufactured home community is under development near the Muskegon County Airport and next to U.S. 31. Ellis Landing will be a 47-unit community featuring a dog park, playground and 3-bedroom homes. Visible from southbound U.S. 31, the community is located on Ellis Road where...
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers
County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates.
Hoffmaster State Park closing during the summer as $6.4M in upgrades begin
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The good news is that P.J. Hoffmaster State Park on Lake Michigan near Muskegon is getting $6.4 million in much-needed upgrades, including new roads. The bad news is that the work will require extended closures of the day use area, including the beach, and campground next summer.
Comments / 0