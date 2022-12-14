Winter Weather Advisory in effect Thursday

Temperatures will begin to drop quickly to below or near freezing with rain slowly approaching from the southeast. This will set us up to see freezing rain during the overnight hours and even lead us to a slick morning commute as the cold air near the surface stays in place until the late morning. Once we begin to warm up it will all just be a cold rain and ice accumulation will no longer be an issue for us. Ice totals around Baltimore will range from a light glaze to 0.1 of an inch, while areas further north and west can see up to 0.2 of an inch of ice. If you are in the mountains or near them you could see locally higher amounts. Friday will slowly dry out during the morning hours and be filled with second half sunshine as we head into the weekend. While there is more sunshine during the weekend forecast, breezy winds will make us feel colder than the 40s we will have as our daytime highs. The dry pattern blends into next week and the chilly air holds in place for us as well as we march on towards Christmas.

Stay tuned and have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Rain and sleet likely between 2am and 5am, then rain and sleet likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 11am. High near 43. Light east wind increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 39. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday A chance of rain, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 40.