ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Former Cal Poly coach Mike Leach dies

By Dusty Baker
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YiTXW_0jhvBtSE00

Longtime college football coach and personality Mike Leach died Monday as a result of a heart attack.

The Mississippi State Head Football Coach was 61.

Leach's coaching career began in 1987 at Cal Poly as a graduate assistant and an offensive line coach.

"People like Mike Leach, John Madden, Bobby Beathard, you go on and on, and a lot of people football-related that have gone through that university and it is an impressive list," said Cal Poly Football Head Coach Paul Wulff.

A legacy of coaches have come and gone through Cal Poly, with the legendary coach Mike Leach beginning his career in San Luis Obispo.

"People have been everywhere and it is amazing," said Wulff.

New Mustangs Head Coach Paul Wulff and Leach not only have called Cal Poly their home, but both were also head coaches at Washington State.

"I've known him for over 15 years," said Wulff. "I got to know him a number of years ago. I actually held a clinic and he was one of our featured speakers quite a few years back."

Wulff recalls the personality Leach presented that captured the college football world.

"He was a very interesting man," said Wulff. "He was very intrinsic in his thoughts, a good guy at heart, and definitely does things different. He came after me at Washington State and took over the program and did a fine job."

Leach is known as a man who was instrumental for establishing the air-raid offense, as well as for his personality that captivated all college football fans.

"He was really pretty successful everywhere he was," said Steven Knapp, a San Luis Obispo visitor. "He just was inventive and quirky and his interviews were always must-watch."

"He was definitely a character," said Wulff. "Everyone knew that. He will be missed as someone that was off the wall and didn't do things like everyone else. He just was different and was very okay with being different."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 6-12

Robert Eugene Turney, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away...
PASO ROBLES, CA
esterobaynews.com

Moving Forward: Top Dog Coffee’s New Owner

Dustin at the barista station at Top Dog Coffee where he is often stepping in to train or help the staff. A Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wish from me to you. Now my gift: My favorite word is serendipity – defined by me as a memory of a random connection I’ve experienced over the years while meeting and writing your stories. Recently I interviewed Dustin Blom, the new owner/operator of Top Dog Coffee Bar and roaster for Rescue Me Coffee Company. I’m now even more convinced nothing that happens is truly random. The universe teases us with options. And, only if we recognize the universe is sending us a potential gift, and only if we are willing to pursue it, will that once casual connection become more than a pleasurable memory. The people we have met along the way just might become our ultimate connector to finding our next passion or our life’s purpose for being. I have been the beneficiary of this gift multiple times. So, as you consider goals for 2023, recall who you’ve met along the way that might help you accomplish something you’ve always wanted to do. It will bless both of you to reconnect.
MORRO BAY, CA
New Times

Georgia Brown parents request to delay transfer of schools

Paso Robles' parents and community members made yet another plea to halt the transfer of Glen Speck Elementary School students and staff from the 24th Street campus to the 17th Street campus at the Dec. 13 meeting. Citing safety and financial concerns, 17 parents signed a formal request that new...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

SLO Dems denounce threats leveled against entire community

As we watch the news of heavily armed MAGA militants invading drag performances to shut them down, domestic terrorists attacking the electrical infrastructure in North Carolina for the same purpose, and the recent anti-gay murder spree at Club Q in Colorado Springs, our first reaction might be to say it can't happen here in blue California—certainly not in San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii

An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy