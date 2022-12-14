Read full article on original website
Newfound tomb reveals ancient Egyptians had ‘extensive knowledge of the solar cycle’
Using only a three-foot pole, a square and several robes, ancient architects were able to “perfectly” calculate the orientation of the sun, researchers said.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Archaeologists Hunting For Cleopatra's Tomb Uncover a "Geometric Miracle" Tunnel
Underneath a temple in the ancient ruined city of Taposiris Magna on the Egyptian coast, archaeologists have uncovered a vast, spectacular tunnel that experts are referring to as a "geometric miracle". During ongoing excavations and exploration of the temple, Kathleen Martinez of the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican...
Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
Archaeologists have discovered full-color portraits of Egyptian mummies in ancient Philadelphia
The artwork discovered in the ruins of Philadelphia offers clues to the lives of the communities that lived 2,000 years ago in Egypt.
Archaeologists Believe They May Have Finally Found the Lost Tomb of Cleopatra
Archeologists from Egypt think they have finally found the lost tomb of Cleopatra and her lover, Mark Antony, after they discovered a tunnel. Archeologists have discovered a tunnel carved through layers of rock underneath the ancient Taposiris Magna Temple, which is said to have the tombs of the beautiful Cleopatra and Mark Antony.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
Who was Queen Nefertiti and has her tomb been found?
EGYPTIAN Queen Nefertiti's life still remains filled with many questions and theories. The wife of pharaoh Amenhotep IV was notable for her sublime beauty. Queen Nefertiti was the wife of pharaoh Amenhotep IV and lived in the 14th Century BC. She is regarded as one of the most mysterious figures,...
Forgotten photos show how Kenyan archaeologists unearthed secrets of their own country
The photographs are rare, the subject choice unusual, but what the photographer captured was a common sight in the early 20th century: a team of colonised people, hard at work under a hot sun, excavating an ancient monument. Today, without these photos, taken in Kenya in the 1940s and 50s,...
Ancient Egyptian mummification was never intended to preserve bodies, new exhibit reveals
It's long been believed that mummification was meant to preserve the dead. It turns out that notion is dead wrong.
Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica
Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.
King Tut’s Face Reconstructed By Bioarchaeologist
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Andrew Nelson studies bioarchaeology, in part, because it allows him to understand how people lived thousands of years ago. And while he has traveled the world investigating ancient mummies, his latest adventure with King Tut is one for the ages. A screenshot of the computed...
The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.
The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida.Photo byChris F/ Pexels. As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
A time traveler claimed, humans have to leave Earth due to World War III
A self-proclaimed ‘time traveler’ has posted images of World War III and claimed that due to the destruction, humans will have to leave Earth. A TikToker claimed to be a real-time traveler in a video and said that they were now allowed to post images from the future. The TikToker also disclosed that the war will eventually force humans to leave Earth and settle on a new planet called ‘Planet Delta.’ By posting alerts about impending events, a TikToker has amassed thousands of followers.
The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.
Photo byAshish Gupta from Noida, India, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
