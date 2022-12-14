ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Westborough fire leaves 5 people displaced, 1930s home extensively damaged

A fire in Westborough this weekend left multiple people displaced and a decades-old home extensively damaged, authorities said. The two-alarm fire at the single-family, wood-frame house at 11 Chauncey Circle broke out in the pre-dawn hours Saturday and was brought under control within roughly an hour after first responders arrived at the scene, according to a statement from Westborough fire Chief Patrick Purcell.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash. The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road. The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Council Supports Saw Mill Property Acquisition

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city was given the OK by the City Council to purchase more than 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River, also known as the Saw Mill property. Ward 4 Councilor James Conant described this as a "once in a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Refining Designation for Snow Removal on Private Ways

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After the City Council approved a number of private ways for plowing, councilors are looking into a formal process for the designation. The Public Works and Utilities subcommittee earlier this week mapped out a timeline for creating an ordinance to designate streets for snow removal. Though the matter was tabled at this meeting, it expects to have it completed and ordained by March in advance of the 2023 winter season.
PITTSFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester DPW still in need of plow drivers, power equipment for winter

WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts isn't expecting as much as western parts of the state Friday, but Worcester DPW crews are still preparing. Public Works Commissioner Jay Fink said the city should be in good shape, even though they're down about 10-15% of plow drivers compared to last year. They're also having trouble getting the necessary equipment ready to go.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Pittsfield residents enjoying and cleaning up the Friday snowfall

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A very wet Friday brought the most snowfall to parts of Berkshire County. The snow turned to a light rain in Pittsfield - and back to snow in classic New England fashion. What You Need To Know. Snow is expected to fall in Berkshire County until sometime...
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Mall owner again asks to build apartments on Whitney Avenue

WEST SPRINGFIELD – The Pyramid Company is looking for the second round in their effort to have a zone change implemented for a parcel near the Holyoke line. The Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Jan. 4, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the second floor auditorium at Town Hall, 26 Central St. The hearing is to consider a petition for a zoning map amendment to redesignate a 17.66-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Whitney Avenue and Highland Avenue from Residence A-2 to Residence C.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
