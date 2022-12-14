Read full article on original website
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Westborough fire leaves 5 people displaced, 1930s home extensively damaged
A fire in Westborough this weekend left multiple people displaced and a decades-old home extensively damaged, authorities said. The two-alarm fire at the single-family, wood-frame house at 11 Chauncey Circle broke out in the pre-dawn hours Saturday and was brought under control within roughly an hour after first responders arrived at the scene, according to a statement from Westborough fire Chief Patrick Purcell.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash. The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road. The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the...
westernmassnews.com
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Supports Saw Mill Property Acquisition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city was given the OK by the City Council to purchase more than 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River, also known as the Saw Mill property. Ward 4 Councilor James Conant described this as a "once in a...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Refining Designation for Snow Removal on Private Ways
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After the City Council approved a number of private ways for plowing, councilors are looking into a formal process for the designation. The Public Works and Utilities subcommittee earlier this week mapped out a timeline for creating an ordinance to designate streets for snow removal. Though the matter was tabled at this meeting, it expects to have it completed and ordained by March in advance of the 2023 winter season.
Look at road conditions with 22News reporter Kristina D’Amours
Checking in the The hill-towns now which saw more snow than other areas of Western Massachusetts.
Springfield City Library gets almost $500,000 grant for materials, programs and facilities
SPRINGFIELD — Molly Fogarty, director of the city library, said the city’s Library Department intends to use the nearly $500,000 grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners on programming, library items, facility upgrades, professional development, salary and wages. “We’ll make sure that money is used in the...
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
Car accident in Holyoke knocks down traffic light, delays expected
A motor vehicle accident occurred Thursday morning at Sargeant and Main Street in Holyoke.
Way Finders gifted $2M for City of Home initiative
Way Finders has been gifted $2 million from the MassMutual Foundation to help fund its City of Homes (COH) initiative.
East Longmeadow Road closed in both directions
East Longmeadow Road is closed in both directions Friday night.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester DPW still in need of plow drivers, power equipment for winter
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts isn't expecting as much as western parts of the state Friday, but Worcester DPW crews are still preparing. Public Works Commissioner Jay Fink said the city should be in good shape, even though they're down about 10-15% of plow drivers compared to last year. They're also having trouble getting the necessary equipment ready to go.
One person seriously injured in two-car accident in Agawam
The Agawam Police Department was sent to a serious motor vehicle crash that involved two vehicles on Friday.
Five people injured in Roosevelt Ave accident in Springfield
Five people were injured in a two-car accident on Roosevelt Avenue Thursday morning.
spectrumnews1.com
Pittsfield residents enjoying and cleaning up the Friday snowfall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A very wet Friday brought the most snowfall to parts of Berkshire County. The snow turned to a light rain in Pittsfield - and back to snow in classic New England fashion. What You Need To Know. Snow is expected to fall in Berkshire County until sometime...
One person injured in I-291 accident in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to I-291 Westbound Wednesday around 3 p.m. for a single car accident.
Pedestrian dies after accident in Springfield
A man is dead Wednesday after an accident in Springfield.
thereminder.com
Mall owner again asks to build apartments on Whitney Avenue
WEST SPRINGFIELD – The Pyramid Company is looking for the second round in their effort to have a zone change implemented for a parcel near the Holyoke line. The Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Jan. 4, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the second floor auditorium at Town Hall, 26 Central St. The hearing is to consider a petition for a zoning map amendment to redesignate a 17.66-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Whitney Avenue and Highland Avenue from Residence A-2 to Residence C.
Westfield residents, councilors skeptical of proposed City Charter changes
WESTFIELD — A public hearing on seven of the 20 topics being discussed by the City Council’s ad-hoc Charter Committee brought out more opposition than support, especially in extending the mayor’s term to four years. Councilor Dave Flaherty, the committee chair, said the committee chose to host...
