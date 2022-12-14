People who knew and worked for a beloved community leader recently killed while crossing a San Jose street are pushing to rename a youth center in her honor. Maria Marcelo, who fought to keep the Washington Youth Center open and expand the hours to get kids off the streets, was leading a religious holiday pilgrimage when she stepped onto a road last Wednesday and was struck by a car. Now, her colleagues say they will continue that fight in her honor.

