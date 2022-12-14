ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

sfstandard.com

SF Spends Millions To Keep Cops on Desk Duty. Here Are Their Stories

Sexual misconduct. Domestic violence. Name-calling. These are among accusations against officers who have been in limbo at a windowless room called the Department Operations Center. San Francisco police brass stash these officers in what for some is a detention center while figuring out whether to return them to the streets,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

What’s next for San Jose’s Columbus Park?

After clearing the city’s largest homeless camp around Columbus Park, San Jose is moving ahead with plans to revitalize the location and change its name. The 70-year-old park currently bares the name of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, whose legacy is criticized due to his exploitation of Native Americans. After two rounds of public voting this year, San Jose opted for a new name to honor a local legend: former San Jose Mayor Janet Gray Hayes.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating series of car burglaries in Los Altos this week

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers are investigating a series of car burglaries that happened this week, the Los Altos Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The burglaries happened on Tuesday and Wednesday nights during the 7 p.m. hour — at least seven vehicles were burglarized. On Tuesday around 7:28 p.m., officers found […]
LOS ALTOS, CA
KRON4 News

One stabbed in fight at San Bruno mall

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed on Friday night in a fight at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the San Bruno Police Department said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. The incident has concluded and there […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
NBC Bay Area

At-Risk Petaluma Woman Found Safe in San Francisco: Police

An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police At 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
PETALUMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Push to Rename Youth Center After SJ Community Leader Fatally Struck by Car

People who knew and worked for a beloved community leader recently killed while crossing a San Jose street are pushing to rename a youth center in her honor. Maria Marcelo, who fought to keep the Washington Youth Center open and expand the hours to get kids off the streets, was leading a religious holiday pilgrimage when she stepped onto a road last Wednesday and was struck by a car. Now, her colleagues say they will continue that fight in her honor.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Arrest Made After Gunman Tried To Enter San Francisco City Hall

A woman armed with a gun was arrested Tuesday as she tried to enter San Francisco City Hall on the last day supervisors were scheduled to meet before the holidays, authorities said. The woman—identified as 29-year-old Renee Jefferson—was arrested and the firearm was recovered “safely,” according to the San Francisco...
NBC Bay Area

KRON4 News

San Francisco police make 60 retail theft arrests

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sixty arrests have been made in a retail abatement theft operation across the city, the San Francisco Police Department stated in a press release Friday. Plainclothes and uniformed officers worked with store loss prevention to “address retail theft as it happens” in multiple locations, the press release stated, including grocery stores, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Couple Who Kidnapped San Jose Baby in April Face Sentencing

A man and woman who conspired to kidnap a San Jose baby boy in April were expected in court Friday for sentencing. Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo pleaded no contest in August to the kidnapping of baby Brandon and face lengthy prison terms. Ramirez faces up to 14 years, and her boyfriend, Portillo, could get up to five years.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

1 shot, injured in Oakland’s Koreatown Northgate district

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Koreatown Northgate district of Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue. Officers went there and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley.  The three suspects were identified as...
OAKLAND, CA

