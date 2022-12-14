Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
NBC Bay Area
SF's Mission Residents, Businesses Call for Neighborhood Safety
Residents and businesses in San Francisco’s Mission District say they are fed up. They want the city to step in to stop the violence, open air drug use and homelessness in the area. Ayman Farahat talked to NBC Bay Area Friday and shared some of his stories in the...
San Jose just cleared its largest encampment, so what comes next for displaced homeless?
THE ENCAMPMENT NEAR Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
sfstandard.com
Oakland’s Part in Police Scandal Made National News. Why Did SF Escape Scrutiny?
When Officer Brendan O’Brien was found lifeless seven years ago in his apartment with his hand gripping a pistol, his suicide note became talk of the Oakland Police Department. And why not?. O’Brien’s downstairs neighbor was a cop. His next-door neighbor was a cop. His landlord was a cop....
sfstandard.com
SF Spends Millions To Keep Cops on Desk Duty. Here Are Their Stories
Sexual misconduct. Domestic violence. Name-calling. These are among accusations against officers who have been in limbo at a windowless room called the Department Operations Center. San Francisco police brass stash these officers in what for some is a detention center while figuring out whether to return them to the streets,...
SJ mayor's proposal to reform police officer misconduct investigations met with backlash
Mayor Sam Liccardo is proposing that San Jose's Independent Police Auditor have more oversight in officer misconduct investigations -- a proposal being called illegal by the San Jose Police Officers' Association.
What’s next for San Jose’s Columbus Park?
After clearing the city’s largest homeless camp around Columbus Park, San Jose is moving ahead with plans to revitalize the location and change its name. The 70-year-old park currently bares the name of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, whose legacy is criticized due to his exploitation of Native Americans. After two rounds of public voting this year, San Jose opted for a new name to honor a local legend: former San Jose Mayor Janet Gray Hayes.
Police investigating series of car burglaries in Los Altos this week
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers are investigating a series of car burglaries that happened this week, the Los Altos Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The burglaries happened on Tuesday and Wednesday nights during the 7 p.m. hour — at least seven vehicles were burglarized. On Tuesday around 7:28 p.m., officers found […]
One stabbed in fight at San Bruno mall
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed on Friday night in a fight at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the San Bruno Police Department said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. The incident has concluded and there […]
NBC Bay Area
At-Risk Petaluma Woman Found Safe in San Francisco: Police
An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police At 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
NBC Bay Area
Push to Rename Youth Center After SJ Community Leader Fatally Struck by Car
People who knew and worked for a beloved community leader recently killed while crossing a San Jose street are pushing to rename a youth center in her honor. Maria Marcelo, who fought to keep the Washington Youth Center open and expand the hours to get kids off the streets, was leading a religious holiday pilgrimage when she stepped onto a road last Wednesday and was struck by a car. Now, her colleagues say they will continue that fight in her honor.
sfstandard.com
Arrest Made After Gunman Tried To Enter San Francisco City Hall
A woman armed with a gun was arrested Tuesday as she tried to enter San Francisco City Hall on the last day supervisors were scheduled to meet before the holidays, authorities said. The woman—identified as 29-year-old Renee Jefferson—was arrested and the firearm was recovered “safely,” according to the San Francisco...
NBC Bay Area
Suspects to Be Sentenced in San Jose Baby Kidnapping Case
Two suspects in the San Jose kidnapping of a baby boy in April were expected in court Friday for sentencing. Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo pleaded no contest in August in the kidnapping of baby Brandon and face lengthy prison terms. Ramirez faces up to 14 years, and her boyfriend, Portillo, could get up to five years.
San Francisco police make 60 retail theft arrests
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sixty arrests have been made in a retail abatement theft operation across the city, the San Francisco Police Department stated in a press release Friday. Plainclothes and uniformed officers worked with store loss prevention to “address retail theft as it happens” in multiple locations, the press release stated, including grocery stores, […]
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay family pushes for justice 3 years after 20-year-old's slaying
HAYWARD, Calif. - It has been three years since John Creech Jr. was shot and killed in Hayward. The 20-year-old known as JJ was walking to his father's house on December 7, 2019 just before 5 p.m. when he was murdered near Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street. "He was...
CBS News
Demolition begins for Google San Jose development project
Construction crews are demolishing an old bakery to make way for Google's mixed-use neighborhood development in San Jose. (12-15-22)
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
NBC Bay Area
Couple Who Kidnapped San Jose Baby in April Face Sentencing
A man and woman who conspired to kidnap a San Jose baby boy in April were expected in court Friday for sentencing. Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo pleaded no contest in August to the kidnapping of baby Brandon and face lengthy prison terms. Ramirez faces up to 14 years, and her boyfriend, Portillo, could get up to five years.
1 shot, injured in Oakland’s Koreatown Northgate district
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Koreatown Northgate district of Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue. Officers went there and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was […]
3 arrested in rival gang shootout that led to toddler's death on Oakland highway, officials say
Three arrests have been made in the deadly Oakland freeway shooting of a 23-month-old child. The shooting that happened last year was the result of a rolling shootout between rival gangs, prosecutors say.
Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley. The three suspects were identified as...
