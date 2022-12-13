Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arion Carter, 4-star LB out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment
Arion Carter, a 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of Smyrna, Tennessee, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Carter, a 4-star recruit, chose Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State in a ceremony at his school. Carter initially picked up an orange Tennessee hat, but put it down. He then grabbed the other 2 and put them down. Carter finally pulled another Tennessee hat from under the table and put that one on his head.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star linebacker and Tennessee target Arion Carter is announcing his college commitment Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, Carter shared in a Tweet Tuesday. The Volunteer State native climbed up recruiting rankings and boards this fall while turning in a dominant senior season at Smyrna High School. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound linebacker’s strong season was good enough to earn 6A Tennessee Mr. Football honors this season.
Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university
A federal judge has denied a request by two Tennessee Tech professors to overturn disciplinary action levied against them after the pair posted fliers on campus calling a fellow professor a ‘racist.’ Julia Gruber, Ph.D. a tenured professor of German at the Cookeville university, and Andrew Smith, a tenured instructor in the English department, alleged […] The post Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded
While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
Tennessee Lottery Player 'Slept Like A Baby' After Scoring $1 Million Prize
The lucky winner scored a huge prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
murfreesboro.com
New Cancer Care Center Coming to Murfreesboro
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford today announced construction of a multi-story, multi-specialty medical office building that will house a new cancer center in partnership with Tennessee Oncology on the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford campus. The $60 million dollar project is set to begin in 2023. The patient journey has been carefully...
ucbjournal.com
HealthVerve to establish manufacturing operations in Livingston
High-value food manufacturer to create more than 200 new jobs in Livingston. Project represents the company’s first expansion outside of California. Nashville – HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA, Inc. will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. By establishing its presence...
murfreesborovoice.com
State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee
(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, today filed legislation that would provide a more convenient option for many private sector employees to open a retirement savings account in Tennessee. The Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act would require businesses with more than five employees to allow them the opportunity...
WBBJ
Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
ucbjournal.com
Upper Cumberland Habitat ReStore moves to new location
Cookeville – The Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity (UCHFH) ReStore has moved into a new location. UCHFH celebrated the move with a ribbon cutting with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday. ReStore is a donation center that accepts new and gently used items and uses the proceeds to build and quality affordable homes for families of the Upper Cumberland.
wgnsradio.com
Proposed Neighborhood Behind Regency Park Subdivision Turned Down by Murfreesboro City Council
(Murfreesboro, TN) As Murfreesboro’s growth continues to outpace many nearby cities, proposals for more and more high-density housing developments will be heard before city officials. Inevitably, some of these housing proposals will be on the outskirts of older neighborhoods that equal a stark contrast to existing homes and subdivisions.
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Putnam County
Jefferey Madewell was taken into custody Sunday following a traffic stop near the Eastwood Inn in Cookeville.
6.4% Increase in Tullahoma-Manchester Population Since 2016
The world population recently passed 8 billion, just 11 years after reaching 7 billion. But across the globe, more countries are experiencing slowing or declining rates of population growth. The U.S. is no exception. At the end of 2021, the Census Bureau announced that the U.S. population had grown by...
tellicovillageconnection.com
Citizen asks judge to declare county commission's resolution null and void
A Hendersonville woman is asking a judge to declare null and void a resolution passed in November by the Sumner County Commission, arguing the legislative body violated the state’s Open Meetings Act and acted outside of its authority. Charlena Aumiller filed a Petition for Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relief...
thunder1320.com
Man passes away during booking at Coffee County Jail Monday morning
A 26-year old male passed away during booking at the Coffee County Jail Monday morning. According to jail officials, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, a 26-year old white male was brought to the Coffee County Jail by another agency for “an outstanding warrant and due to another incident.”
Warren Co. Schools Employee Charged with Fraud appears in Court
Ruth Ann McInnis appeared in General Sessions Court on two charges of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card up to $1,000. A special judge will be appointed to hear her case. Her next court date is January 6, 2023. McInnis, who is a school secretary at Hickory Creek...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN ATTEMPTS TO FIGHT OFFICER WITH CLENCHED FISTS IN FIGHT STANCE BUT THEN THIS HAPPENS
At approximately 9:01 p.m. hours an Officer was dispatched to the area of Elite Exxon on West Ave. in reference to an intoxicated male stumbling around the area of their gas pumps. Per dispatch, the male had been at Weigel’s yelling at customers before running out of their store and almost falling in the parking lot as he ran in the direction of the Exxon. When the officer arrived on scene he was waved down by an employee of Exxon and advised that an intoxicated male was inside their store by the dining tables. The officer located a male standing by the tables recognized as Casey Hamby from previous encounters.
crossvillenews1st.com
CITY COUNCIL JUST NOW VOTED ON PURCHASING VILLAGE INN
The Crossville City Council has just voted to purchase the controversial Village Inn from Dr. Robert Wood. The vote was unanimous will all three Councilmembers and the Mayor voting yes. The resolution now must pass two more readings to become final. The purchase price is $450,000. A resolution to amend the city budget to accommodate the purchase was also passed. Councilmember Shanks pointed out that the motion must pass two more readings and the third reading cannot be sooner than 15 days after tonight’s action. Councilmember Mike Turner was hesitant in voting for the purchase citing concern for the present tenants of the Village Inn. Turner also questioned the Councl as to what the City plans to do with Village Inn. Mayor Crawford started to say “I don’t believe we have (a plan for the Village Inn) – then interrupted himself with “I think the first step we have is to determine the purchase”.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN SETS FIRE AT EXECUTIVE INN
On Dec 12, 2022 city units were dispatched to the Executive Inn for a male burning items on the balcony in a. bucket. Upon arrival an officer spoke to the Manager who stated the man was on the second floor and was still burning things. The officer made contact with...
