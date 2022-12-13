ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arion Carter, 4-star LB out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment

Arion Carter, a 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of Smyrna, Tennessee, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Carter, a 4-star recruit, chose Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State in a ceremony at his school. Carter initially picked up an orange Tennessee hat, but put it down. He then grabbed the other 2 and put them down. Carter finally pulled another Tennessee hat from under the table and put that one on his head.
SMYRNA, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star linebacker and Tennessee target Arion Carter is announcing his college commitment Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, Carter shared in a Tweet Tuesday. The Volunteer State native climbed up recruiting rankings and boards this fall while turning in a dominant senior season at Smyrna High School. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound linebacker’s strong season was good enough to earn 6A Tennessee Mr. Football honors this season.
SMYRNA, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university

A federal judge has denied a request by two Tennessee Tech professors to overturn disciplinary action levied against them after the pair posted fliers on campus calling a fellow professor a ‘racist.’  Julia Gruber, Ph.D. a tenured professor of German at the Cookeville university, and Andrew Smith, a tenured instructor in the English department, alleged […] The post Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
Outsider.com

Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded

While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
LEBANON, TN
murfreesboro.com

New Cancer Care Center Coming to Murfreesboro

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford today announced construction of a multi-story, multi-specialty medical office building that will house a new cancer center in partnership with Tennessee Oncology on the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford campus. The $60 million dollar project is set to begin in 2023. The patient journey has been carefully...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

HealthVerve to establish manufacturing operations in Livingston

High-value food manufacturer to create more than 200 new jobs in Livingston. Project represents the company’s first expansion outside of California. Nashville – HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA, Inc. will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. By establishing its presence...
LIVINGSTON, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee

(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, today filed legislation that would provide a more convenient option for many private sector employees to open a retirement savings account in Tennessee. The Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act would require businesses with more than five employees to allow them the opportunity...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Upper Cumberland Habitat ReStore moves to new location

Cookeville – The Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity (UCHFH) ReStore has moved into a new location. UCHFH celebrated the move with a ribbon cutting with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday. ReStore is a donation center that accepts new and gently used items and uses the proceeds to build and quality affordable homes for families of the Upper Cumberland.
COOKEVILLE, TN
tellicovillageconnection.com

Citizen asks judge to declare county commission's resolution null and void

A Hendersonville woman is asking a judge to declare null and void a resolution passed in November by the Sumner County Commission, arguing the legislative body violated the state’s Open Meetings Act and acted outside of its authority. Charlena Aumiller filed a Petition for Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relief...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Man passes away during booking at Coffee County Jail Monday morning

A 26-year old male passed away during booking at the Coffee County Jail Monday morning. According to jail officials, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, a 26-year old white male was brought to the Coffee County Jail by another agency for “an outstanding warrant and due to another incident.”
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN ATTEMPTS TO FIGHT OFFICER WITH CLENCHED FISTS IN FIGHT STANCE BUT THEN THIS HAPPENS

At approximately 9:01 p.m. hours an Officer was dispatched to the area of Elite Exxon on West Ave. in reference to an intoxicated male stumbling around the area of their gas pumps. Per dispatch, the male had been at Weigel’s yelling at customers before running out of their store and almost falling in the parking lot as he ran in the direction of the Exxon. When the officer arrived on scene he was waved down by an employee of Exxon and advised that an intoxicated male was inside their store by the dining tables. The officer located a male standing by the tables recognized as Casey Hamby from previous encounters.
CROSSVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CITY COUNCIL JUST NOW VOTED ON PURCHASING VILLAGE INN

The Crossville City Council has just voted to purchase the controversial Village Inn from Dr. Robert Wood. The vote was unanimous will all three Councilmembers and the Mayor voting yes. The resolution now must pass two more readings to become final. The purchase price is $450,000. A resolution to amend the city budget to accommodate the purchase was also passed. Councilmember Shanks pointed out that the motion must pass two more readings and the third reading cannot be sooner than 15 days after tonight’s action. Councilmember Mike Turner was hesitant in voting for the purchase citing concern for the present tenants of the Village Inn. Turner also questioned the Councl as to what the City plans to do with Village Inn. Mayor Crawford started to say “I don’t believe we have (a plan for the Village Inn) – then interrupted himself with “I think the first step we have is to determine the purchase”.
CROSSVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN SETS FIRE AT EXECUTIVE INN

On Dec 12, 2022 city units were dispatched to the Executive Inn for a male burning items on the balcony in a. bucket. Upon arrival an officer spoke to the Manager who stated the man was on the second floor and was still burning things. The officer made contact with...
CROSSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy