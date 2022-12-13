Read full article on original website
Wild West-era home for sale in Kansas ghost town
If you're seeking a quiet life out in the Flint Hills of Kansas, this old Wild West-era home situated in a Chase County ghost town may be just what you're looking for.
MasterBrand Cabinet employees putting in final days at one of Harvey County's largest employers
Despite the closure of Torchy’s Tacos, there are numerous national retail stores and restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023. Christmas tree farms open for season, drought impacting industry. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. As the holiday season kicks off, the extended drought is impacting a celebration...
Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tree by Wichita’s airport became popular for what was in it: a family of bald eagles. When the tree was cut down last week, a Wichita woman had concerns. She contacted 12 News for answers. Stephanie Ham, a Textron employee, noticed a family of...
Local law enforcement execute search warrant to recover stolen property
Local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant to recover stolen property in Derby early Monday morning.
'Don't ignore it': With scam calls once again surging, 'robocall trap' could make you thousands
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's that time of year again when those already-annoying spam calls seem to multiply, ringing again... And again. Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau says they're getting even harder to spot, oftentimes saying the call is coming from your own area. "They do this because...
Tumbling temps today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are starting to exit the state and they are taking the warmer temperatures with them. In the Wichita area, we will see temperatures top-out in the middle 50s during the middle of the day before we fall into the 40s this afternoon.
Wichita man sentenced to life without parole for triple homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 49-year-old man who killed three people in southeast Wichita more than eight years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Vinh Van Nguyen was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Nguyen pleaded guilty on November...
Police bust financial crime ring in Kansas, recover stolen property
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities obtained a search warrant as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions. Early Monday, officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team – with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office,...
Who needs college algebra? Kansas universities may rethink math requirements
WICHITA — At most Kansas colleges and universities, students face required classes — or the proficiency tests to get out of them — to earn a bachelor’s degree. Including college algebra. It’s a long-held requirement and often daunting. About one in three Kansas students fails...
