Andover, KS

KWCH.com

Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tree by Wichita’s airport became popular for what was in it: a family of bald eagles. When the tree was cut down last week, a Wichita woman had concerns. She contacted 12 News for answers. Stephanie Ham, a Textron employee, noticed a family of...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Tumbling temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are starting to exit the state and they are taking the warmer temperatures with them. In the Wichita area, we will see temperatures top-out in the middle 50s during the middle of the day before we fall into the 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to life without parole for triple homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 49-year-old man who killed three people in southeast Wichita more than eight years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Vinh Van Nguyen was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Nguyen pleaded guilty on November...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Police bust financial crime ring in Kansas, recover stolen property

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities obtained a search warrant as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions. Early Monday, officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team – with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

