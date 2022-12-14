ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavares, FL

Florida cop treated for overdose after exposure to fentanyl during traffic stop

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oo5Jp_0jhv9PhZ00

A Florida police officer was given three doses of Narcan after she was exposed to fentanyl and reportedly overdosed during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Shocking video shows the moment Tavares Officer Courtney Bannick was administered the opioid overdose-reversing drug as she lay motionless on the side of a road just after midnight.

Bannick found narcotics — which police believe contained the deadly drug — in a rolled-up dollar bill inside the vehicle she and the other officers pulled over, according to local reports.

Shortly after, she began struggling to breathe.

Another officer at the scene heard her choking and breathless over her radio and walked over. He found her drifting “in and out of consciousness and needing immediate medical attention,” the Tavares Police Department said in a release obtained by Click Orlando.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1EqE_0jhv9PhZ00
The officer had touched the substance from a rolled-up dollar bill.
Tavares Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJobA_0jhv9PhZ00
A police officer in Florida was exposed to fentanyl and reportedly overdosed during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Tavares Police Department

That officer and two others laid Bannick on the ground and quickly administered Narcan. She was brought back and was talking before she again lost consciousness and appeared to have stopped breathing, the bodycam footage released by the department shows.

“She was completely lifeless. She looks deceased in these videos,” Tavares police Detective Courtney Sullivan told Fox 35 Orlando. “So she’s very thankful today.”

In total, the cops gave Bannick three doses of Narcan before an ambulance arrived and took her to an area hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUNFV_0jhv9PhZ00
The officer was administered three doses of Narcan.
Tavares Police Department

The officers believe Bannick, who was wearing gloves when handling the narcotics, may have been exposed due to the wind blowing the drugs into her system. The officers planned to test the substance at the station and not at the scene because it was so windy.

“I have done this 100 times before the same way. It only takes one time and a minimal amount,” Bannick said. “I’m thankful I wasn’t alone and had immediate help.”

She requested that the alarming video be released in order to spread awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGFng_0jhv9PhZ00
Bannick is expected to make a full recovery.
Tavares Police Department

“If the other officers weren’t there, there’s a very high chance and probability that today would be different and that we would be wearing our thin blue line — the straps that go over our badges,” Sullivan said, referring to protocol when an officer dies in the line of duty.

The individuals who were pulled over by the officers and allegedly had the drugs in their possession are facing possible felony charges. Their names have not been released because they haven’t been charged yet, the department said.

Comments / 202

gravelord nito
3d ago

Dude she had on gloves... it blew up he nosein that hurricane forced winds they were experiencing.... thankfully she got some life saving Narcan

Reply(5)
25
Jason Densmore
3d ago

study after study by major universities have proven that this don't happen. it's fake. unless that lady ingested a fairly large amount she faked this. it's hype to keep people afraid.

Reply(21)
35
My thoughts,956
3d ago

never heard of the makers or dealers overdosing in that kind of way ...😂😂😂😂 she was tired and fell asleep on the job,, write her up....

Reply(8)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic

On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Chicago police officer arrested for urinating in ice machine at Florida beach bar

A Chicago police officer’s vacation in Florida turned sour after he was arrested for urinating into an ice machine at a drinking establishment in St. Pete Beach.Henry Capouch, 30, has been charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct, according to The Smoking Gun.An employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar located in the Beachcomber Resort Hotel reportedly told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” in the early morning hours of 6 December.The employee then reportedly told Mr Capouch to cease urinating in the ice machine, at which point the enraged Chicago officer...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Doc Found Dead in Ditch Days After Arrest for Allegedly Raping Unconscious Patients

The Florida doctor who was arrested last week for allegedly raping two patients while they were blacked out on sedatives, tequila, and laughing gas was found dead on Monday evening in a ditch near his home, an incident report says. Cops have emphasized that the death of 54-year-old Dr. Eric Andrew Salata has not been ruled a suicide yet because an autopsy hasn’t been completed, but a spokesperson told The Daily Beast his death “does not appear to be suspicious.”An incident report says Salata’s body was found during a welfare check—called in by authorities who noted his ankle monitor hadn’t...
NAPLES, FL
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Law & Crime

‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage

Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
blavity.com

Georgia Funeral Worker Charged After Allegedly Scamming Families Out Of Thousands Of Dollars

Authorities in Jonesboro, a suburb of Atlanta, have charged a funeral home in connection to an alleged scheme to scam bereaving families out of tens of thousands of dollars. Atlanta Black Star reports that police suspect that Danielle Longino (also known as Danielle Watkins), a former employee of the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, scammed families who went to the home for funeral services out of more than $80,000 while pretending to still work there.
JONESBORO, GA
Black Enterprise

10-Year-Old Boy Charged As An Adult After Fatally Shooting Mother Over Virtual Reality Headset

A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being charged as an adult after he admitted to fatally shooting his mother, 44-year-old Quiana Mann, on Nov. 21. WTMJ News reported that Mann was shot in her eye at close range around 7 a.m. inside her home on 87th and Hemlock by her son. He first told the authorities that he’d shot her accidentally by twirling the gun around his finger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
Sharee B.

Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register

A Georgia couple is in hot water after they ended up with thousands of dollars in free merchandise. The suspects, Jaylen Griggs, and an unidentified woman recently visited a local Walmart in the city of Grovetown, in the Augusta metropolitan area. While inside the store they proceeded to grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in addition to $3,000 in redeemable gift cards.
GROVETOWN, GA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy