Dynamic Discussions 2022
This year The Impact Collaborative hosted professionals from Cooperative Extension and beyond to discuss various topics of interest. Together we have explored new ideas, gained new perspectives, and discussed the future of Extension. This year's conversations included misinformation, community resilience, Coming Together for Racial Understanding Experience, moving on from Extension's traditions, implementing DEI work, workforce development, recharging Extension's Purpose, and mental well-being.
