Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Collider
'The Sandman': Kirby Howell-Baptiste & Vivienne Acheampong on Why the New Episodes Won’t Be Called Season 2
Of Neil Gaiman’s 10-volume comic series (with many spinoffs), The Sandman, the Netflix series starring Tom Sturridge covers only two. Though it draws elements from other volumes, there’s plenty more for the streaming series to adapt and explore within the fantastical universe, and stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who plays Death, and Vivienne Acheampong, who plays Lucienne, are eager to get started.
Collider
'The Umbrella Academy' Showrunner Reveals Fourth & Final Season Will Only Have 6 Episodes
The end of Netflix's widely beloved series The Umbrella Academy grows closer each day as it was announced back in August of this year that the series would be concluding with its upcoming fourth season. Since that announcement, there have been a few details shared about the final season, but what has often been shared comes directly from series showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman and has left fans with excitement, with him most recently giving fans a look at the cover of the new season’s first script. Now, Blackman is once again sharing new info about Season 4, confirming that the series' ending will consist of 6 episodes.
Collider
Why the Newest 'Ghosts' Holiday Special Hookup Weirdly Works
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 holiday episode of Ghosts. Life at the Woodstone Bed and Breakfast is nothing short of extraordinary for Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), especially as the former can see the ghosts of those who have died on the property over the years and haven’t been able to move on — and there are many. We've met some of them through the ifrst two seasons of Ghosts. Living on the main floor of the house are several ghosts that Sam and, by extension, Jay have befriended over the last year: jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), storyteller Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), troop leader Pete (Richie Moriarty), Revolutionary war veteran Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), viking Thorfinn (Devan Long), hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco), frat bro Trevor (Asher Grodman), and former lady of the house Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky). Together, they form a dysfunctional and chaotic family of sorts, and the series breaks the characters up for different stories in such a way that we're able to see most of the individual dynamics explored.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Sigourney Weaver Know the Truth About Kiri’s Conception?
One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. While Dr. Augustine died...
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 3 Should Make Greg the Next Guest in the Body Bag
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Although Mike White planted the seeds for Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) to die in the second season of The White Lotus, it still felt shocking and sad. She could have been the character we follow across beautiful resorts as the wealthy come to grips with themselves, discovering new ways to cope and deliver hilarious lines. Instead, White delivers a sobering reality, as he often does, leaving the series with one last recurring character: Greg (Jon Gries).
Collider
From 'The Flintstones' to 'Doctor Who': 10 TV Shows That Retold "A Christmas Carol"
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens is the most beloved and prolific Christmas story of all time (apart from that first one). The story of a mean old miser who learns the error of his ways and embraces life has inspired millions over several generations. Many have adapted and re-imagined it over the years, especially on television.
Collider
Why Have We Still Not Seen 'National Treasure 3'?
Earlier this week, the first two episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiered on Disney+. The series is a clear spin-off set within the same universe as the National Treasure films: 2004's National Treasure and 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets. It's now been 15 years since the second movie hit theaters and left audiences with a cliffhanger that strongly implied a third film on the way. However, after all this time, the threequel has still not arrived. Although fans of the franchise are hungry for answers and further U.S. history-based adventures helmed by Nicolas Cage's Benjamin Gates, a third film remains nothing but a nebulous concept, locked in development purgatory.
Collider
22' In Review: 10 Best Sci-Fi Shows That Could Have Lasting Runs
With cutting-edge technology and visual effects that can materialize people's wildest fantasies, the science fiction genre has been expanding since the 21st century. 2022 is not an exception for the sci-fi genre with a ton of new series being released this year by the most well-known streaming networks like Netflix and Amazon.
‘SNL’: Austin Butler Addresses “Elvis-y” Voice & Chokes Up Dedicating Hosting Gig To Late Mother
Austin Butler gave viewers a range of emotions during his monologue as host of Saturday Night Live. The actor took the stage on the NBC sketch show for the first time and addressed his evolving voice in recent years. Since portraying Elvis Presly in the Elvis biopic, many fans have questioned his deeper voice which sounds similar to the rock star icon. “I do want to address something. There’s people out there who say that ever since I’ve played Elvis my voice has changed — that it got deeper, more Elvis-y,” he said. “But that’s not true, I’ve always sounded like this...
Collider
'Dragon Age: Absolution' Ending Explained: What Are the Connections to 'Dreadwolf'?
Dragon Age: Absolution has plenty of twists and turns in its six-episode opening run. It showed us the Tevinter Imperium for the first time, axed a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition, and gave us a new dangerous artifact to worry about. But all of these pales in comparison to the reveal in the final few seconds of the finale.
Collider
Charlie Hunnam Talks 'Shantaram' Finale, Leaning Into Writing, and 'Sons of Anarchy's Jax Teller
In the Apple TV+ original series Shantaram, based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam), a fugitive from Australia who’s looking to get lost in Bombay, India in the 1980s, finds chaos in an unfamiliar city and has to get creative when it comes to forging a new path, if he intends to survive. Torn between freedom and love will test anyone’s limits, and when you have secrets to protect, you make dangerous decisions that can lead to your own peril.
Collider
How to Watch 'Avatar': Where Is the First Movie Streaming?
After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."
Collider
'The Dark Crystal' Review: A Testament to the Endurance of Practical Effects
If you never had the chance to watch Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s The Dark Crystal, the first thing you’ll probably notice is how good the movie looks. Despite being initially released in 1982, The Dark Crystal still looks better than many CGI-based fantasy movies released in the last couple of years, which alone should be a testament to how practical effects endure the test of time and are still capable of amazing us four decades later. The second thing you should notice is that The Dark Crystal is not your typical fantasy story, as it subverts tropes that are still being used to exhaustion nowadays.
Collider
Who's Behind the Golden Globes and Why They Don't Matter
There’s an element of award season that is entirely based on spectacle and performance. While it’s important to celebrate the best work of the year as a way of honoring the craft, pitting films against each other as a “horse race” isn’t really an instructive way to discuss cinema. That being said, the nature of competition invites more viewership and hopefully gets more casual viewers to watch films that they wouldn’t have otherwise seen. If more people are willing to watch The Power of the Dog and CODA because they are being portrayed as award-season rivals, then the Academy Awards are a small price to pay. That courtesy can’t be extended to the Golden Globes.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Paddy Considine Believes Fans Misunderstood Viserys' Difficult Choice
House of the Dragon's King Viserys was a very popular character with fans. A kind and thoughtful man, he was never long for the cutthroat world of Westeros with his big heart and gentle nature, but he did have to work extremely hard to win back the trust of viewers after a shocking incident early in the show's run.
Collider
First 'Price We Pay' Trailer Shows Emile Hirsch & Stephen Dorff Trapped in a Farmhouse of Horrors
Lionsgate has just released a new red band trailer for their upcoming thriller The Price We Pay, giving us a bloody new look at the new film. The film tells the story of a holdup gone wrong, and the new trailer holds back no gore in its glimpse at the gritty film, which will be released in select theaters, digital, and on-demand on January 13, 2023.
Comments / 0