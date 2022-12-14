Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 holiday episode of Ghosts. Life at the Woodstone Bed and Breakfast is nothing short of extraordinary for Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), especially as the former can see the ghosts of those who have died on the property over the years and haven’t been able to move on — and there are many. We've met some of them through the ifrst two seasons of Ghosts. Living on the main floor of the house are several ghosts that Sam and, by extension, Jay have befriended over the last year: jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), storyteller Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), troop leader Pete (Richie Moriarty), Revolutionary war veteran Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), viking Thorfinn (Devan Long), hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco), frat bro Trevor (Asher Grodman), and former lady of the house Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky). Together, they form a dysfunctional and chaotic family of sorts, and the series breaks the characters up for different stories in such a way that we're able to see most of the individual dynamics explored.

10 HOURS AGO