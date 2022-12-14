Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Season of Giving: The Community Food Pantry
Over the course of three weeks, News 4-Fox 11 are highlighting different nonprofits across our community and showing you how you can give back this holiday season. The Community Food Pantry provides food to those in need across the Reno-Sparks area. Twice a week, they offer and families once a...
FOX Reno
Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission brings holiday gifts to homes
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission staff and volunteers knocked on several doors to surprise those in need with some holiday cheer. Imagine getting that knock on your door, but instead of someone asking you for something, they are delivering gifts from the kindness of their heart.
FOX Reno
Future Leaders on Fox 11: Meet Shaw Middle School's Payton Klein
RENO, Nev. (KRXI) — The Washoe County School District is honoring a student each month who goes above and beyond. For our December edition of Future Leaders on Fox 11 — we introduce you to Payton Klein of Shaw Middle School. Her teachers and peers said she's the...
FOX Reno
Classes canceled at Dilworth Middle School due to high staff absences
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Classes are canceled on Friday at Dilworth Middle School due to high staff absences, according to Principal Joel Peixoto. No classes, activities or services will be held at the school on Friday, December 16. Classes are expected to resume on Monday,...
FOX Reno
Washoe school board and superintendent lay out school improvement plan
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District's superintendent is laying out her plan and detail how the district will move forward with her at the helm. That's just one of the many items being discussed at the board meeting Tuesday afternoon. Superintendent Susan...
FOX Reno
Community invited to meet Reno police chief finalists Thursday night
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The community is invited to meet the two finalists who are vying to become the city of Reno's next chief of police. A meet and greet event is set for Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Neil Road Recreation Center.
FOX Reno
Investigator put tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car, lawsuit alleges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A private investigator placed a GPS tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's personal car, a lawsuit filed in the Second Judicial District Court in Washoe County Thursday alleges. The complaint, obtained by News 4-Fox 11, claims private investigator David McNeely...
FOX Reno
Nevada man charged in drug trafficking scheme extradited from Mexico
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada man charged in a methamphetamine trafficking scheme has been extradited from Mexico to the U.S., federal prosecutors said Thursday. Nassrollah Behmard, also known as "Benny" and "Michael Holt," was charged in June with multiple counts related to methamphetamine possession and distribution. The U.S....
FOX Reno
2 arrested in connection to April 2021 murder in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested two men in connection to an April 2021 murder, police announced Tuesday afternoon. According to RPD, on Tuesday, December 13, Reno Police Robbery Homicide Unit Detectives, with assistance of the Nevada Parole Probation, FBI and the Regional Crime Suppression Unit have arrested 26-year-old Christian A Barcenas from Reno, and 26-year-old Daniel Mendez from Winnemucca, for the murder of Marcos Avalos in April 2021.
FOX Reno
House damaged, none injured after late night fire in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One house was damaged and no one was injured after a fire shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Sparks Fire Department (SFD). At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, SFD crews responded to multiple calls of a house on fire at the 100 block of East I St. in Sparks.
FOX Reno
One hospitalized after abandoned home goes up in flames in Panther Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation from an abandoned home goes up in flames in Panther Valley Thursday evening, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) said. At approximately 4:20 p.m., they responded to a report of a structure fire at...
FOX Reno
Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage incident
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was found guilty of second-degree murder in a road rage incident from 2021. 20-year-old Isaiah Alexander Norwood was found guilty on one count of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within a populated area. The jury’s verdicts followed a 6-day trial in Washoe County District Court.
FOX Reno
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Military Road in Lemmon Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Lemmon Valley on Wednesday morning. Investigators said a car was traveling southbound on Military Road when they struck a pedestrian near the 8800 block of Military Road. The driver stayed...
FOX Reno
Man arrested for shooting near Sparks Marina also suspect in armed robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man who was arrested for a shooting near Sparks Marina that sent another man to the hospital is also a suspect in an armed robbery, police say. The armed robbery occurred at the Extra Mile Chevron at 1600 Victorian Ave....
Comments / 0